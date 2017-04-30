Mariners fall to Indians in series finale 12-4 - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Mariners fall to Indians in series finale 12-4

Mariners Beat Tigers 8-0 Mariners Beat Tigers 8-0

CLEVELAND (AP) - Michael Brantley homered and Francisco Lindor had a two-run double as the Cleveland Indians scored eight times in the third inning of a 12-4 win over the weary Seattle Mariners on Sunday.
    
Brantley led off the big inning with a single and capped it with a two-run homer. Lindor, who had three RBIs, hit a solo homer in the third and preceded Brantley's homer with his double.
    
The inning included three singles, a double, a triple that was lost in the sun, a sacrifice fly and two walks.
    
Seattle, playing the final game of an 11-day road trip, was only charged with one error, but had several misplays in the field.
    
Josh Tomlin (2-3) allowed four runs in five-plus innings for the win. The Mariners began the sixth with six straight hits and scored three times, but Nick Goody worked out of a bases-loaded, none-out jam.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 SWXRN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.