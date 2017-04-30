Undrafted Marks leads group of local NFL free agent signings

Washington State's record-setting wide receiver Gabe Marks was the biggest of many local names which weren't called in the 2017 NFL Draft. In the few hours after the draft concluded, several Inland Northwest standouts quickly found NFL homes as undrafted free agents.

Marks, the Pac-12 conference's career leader in receptions and touchdowns, has signed a deal with the New York Jets.

Other local free-agent signings include:

Robert Barber, Washington State DT - Carolina Panthers

Kendrick Bourne, Eastern Washington WR - San Francisco 49ers

Shaq Hill, Eastern Washington WR - Houston Texans

Tueni Lupeamanu, Idaho DL - Jacksonville Jaguars

Austin Rehkow, Idaho P/K - Buffalo Bills