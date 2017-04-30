Raiders draft Washington State's Luani in 7th round

Washington State Athletics

PHILADELPHIA – Washington State defensive back Shalom Luani was selected in the seventh round as the No. 221 overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Oakland Raiders Saturday.



Luani is the first Cougar defensive player drafted since defensive lineman Xavier Cooper was taken in the third round of the 2015 draft by the Cleveland Browns. Luani is the first Cougar defensive back drafted since Deone Bucannon was taken as the No. 27 overall pick by the Arizona Cardinals in 2014.



Luani is the first Cougar drafted by the Raiders since safety Eric Frampton was selected in the fifth round of the 2007 draft.



Luani played two seasons at Washington State after transferring from San Francisco City College, earning All-Pac-12 honors both seasons including first-team accolades in 2016. The Pago Pago, American Samoa native recorded 159 career tackles including 12 for loss and eight interceptions in his two seasons with the Cougars.



This past season Luani was named to the Polynesian College Player of the Year Watch List and went on to record 68 tackles, finishing second on the team with 8.5 tackles-for-loss and tied for fifth in the Pac-12 with four interceptions. As a junior, Luani earned All-Pac-12 honorable mention after making 90 tackles with four interceptions including one he returned for an 84-yard touchdown.