Huskies score three runs in 8th inning to beat Cal 5-2

By Washington Athletics

SEATTLE – Willie MacIver hit a go-ahead RBI single in the eighth and two batters later, freshman Nick Kahle provided some insurance with a two-run home run as Washington broke a 2-2 tie and went on to beat visiting California, 5-2, in the first game of the series Friday night at Husky Ballpark.



Husky starter Noah Bremer and Cal freshman Jared Horn were locked in a pitcher's duel until Washington (22-16, 8-7 Pac-12) broke through in the eighth.



MJ Hubbs walked to start the rally and Joey Morgan sacrificed him into scoring position. MacIver took the first pitch he saw from Horn (3-4) and put it between the hole at first and second, giving Hubbs just enough time to beat the throw home and break a 2-2 deadlock.



One out later, Kahle took a 3-2 pitch from Horn and deposited it over the fence in left-center for a two-run blast – the second homer of his career and his first at home.



After eight innings of work in which he threw 116 pitches, Bremer turned the game over to Greg Minier. Cal (19-19, 11-7) put two runners on base in the final frame, but Minier got Tyrus Greene, who represented the tying run, to ground out and secure the 5-2 victory. For Minier, it was his first save of 2017.



Hubbs got the Huskies' offense going and put them on the board in the first with his sixth home run of the season. He took a 3-2 pitch from Horn deep over the left-center field fence. The blast extended Hubbs' career high hit streak to 14-games and he has now reached base safely in 32-straight games.



Cal struck for the equalizer in the third inning on a RBI single by No. 9 hitter Cameron Eden, but UW responded in its half of the third to re-take the lead. Morgan drove Jack Meggs home on a single to collect his team-leading 31st RBI of the year and give UW a 2-1 lead.



The Bears tied things back up in the sixth inning on a solo home run by freshman Tyler Vaughn. The Cal first baseman smacked a 2-2 pitch from Bremer over the fence in right-center field for his Pac-12 leading 12th long ball.



Bremer ended up allowing eight hits, two earned runs and struck out five to improve to 5-2 on the season. With his five strikeouts, Bremer moved into UW's top-10 career list and sits tied for ninth with Gary Blouin with 178.



Offensively, the Huskies were outhit 11-7, with Kahle collecting two of them for the Huskies.



Washington has now won three-straight games after dropping a season-high four-straight.



The Huskies and Bears continue the series Saturday with first pitch scheduled for 2:00 p.m. PT at Husky Ballpark.