Seahawks select LSU OL Ethan Pocic with No. 58 pick

By Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks used their second pick in the second round to add to their offensive line, selecting Louisiana State offensive lineman Ethan Pocic.

Pocic, who was named first-team All-American by the Football Writers Association of America, was a three-year starter for the Tigers, primarily at center though he also has experience at right guard and right tackle. He was also named a second-team All-American by Walter Camp, the Sporting News and the American Football Coaches Association last year, a third-team All-American by the Associated Press, and first-team All-SEC.

The Seahawks have not been shy about moving offensive linemen around, and Justin Britt thrived after moving to center last season, so it’s possible Seattle envisions the 6-foot-6, 317-pound Pocic playing another position.

Pocic, who was a captain at LSU as a senior, is from Lemont, Ill., where he was a Parade All-American before going to LSU.