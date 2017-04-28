Seahawks trade out of first-round, add three additional picks in 2017 NFL Draft

By Seattle Seahawks

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before…

When the Seahawks were on the clock for the first time in the 2017 NFL draft, they decided to trade back rather than make a selection, this time sending the 26th pick to Atlanta for the Falcons’ first-round pick, No. 31 overall, as well as third- (95 overall) and seventh-round (249) picks. Then the Seahawks did it again, sending the 31st pick to San Fransciso for an early second-rounder (34 overall) and a fourth-rounder (111).

In all, the Seahawks added three picks over the next two days, and are currently scheduled to pick six times in Friday's second and third rounds.

Seahawks general manager John Schneider has never tried to hide the fact that he likes to trade back in order to acquire extra picks, and over the years adding those picks has helped the Seahawks add some important players, most notably cornerback Richard Sherman, who was drafted with an additional fifth-round pick acquired in a 2011 trade that saw the Seahawks move back from the second round to the third round. The Seahawks who have made at least eight picks in every draft under Pete Carroll and John Schneider, came into this draft with only seven picks, and Schneider acknowledged earlier this week that he’d like to find a way to add to that total.

The trade gives even more Day 2 draft capital to a team that already entered the weekend with a second round pick and three third-rounders. The Seahawks now hold two second-round pick (34 and 58 overall), as well as four third-rounders (90, 95, 102 and 106).

“We'd like to have more (picks),” Schneider said Monday. “More is better depending on the draft. It changes the way we try to strategize because you're not picking all the way through the draft. So you're basically… Having the three threes, the five picks in the three rounds is outstanding, don't get me wrong, but you always feel a certain level of anxiety about what's going to happen.

“We don't have a fourth-round pick or fifth-round pick, so how you compensate for that? That's the part you… Somebody asked me what this week is like, that's part of it too—how we move around. You can strategize on it all day long, but it's still not as easy to move around as people would anticipate. It's not like—what's that movie? “Draft Day”—where they’re just moving all around.”

This trade means the Seahawks won’t use their original first-round pick for the sixth straight year. In 2012, the Seahawks moved back from the 12th pick to No. 15, using that pick on Bruce Irvin and the extra two picks acquired from Philadelphia on Jeremy Lane and Jaye Howard. Seattle sent its 2013 first-round pick to Minnesota for Percy Harvin, and also moved back from No. 56 to 62 in the second round before picking Christine Michael in the second round. In 2014, the Seahawks went from the back of the first round to pick No. 40, a trade that allowed them to land Cassius Marsh in the fourth round, then moved back again from 40 to 45 before picking Paul Richardson. Seattle’s 2015 first-round pick went to Minnesota, and last year the Seahawks moved back in the first round from 26 to 31 before picking Germain Ifedi. The Seahawks also landed Nick Vannett with the third-round pick they gained in that trade with Denver.

Here are the Seahawks 10 picks as of the end of Thursday's first round:

Round 2 | No. 34 overall

Round 2 | No. 58 overall

Round 3 | No. 90 overall

Round 3 | No. 95 overall

Round 3 | No. 102 overall

Round 3 | No. 106 overall

Round 4 | No. 111 overall

Round 6 | No. 210 overall

Round 7 | No. 226 overall

Round 7 | No. 249 overall