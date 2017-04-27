Ayayi signs men's basketball letter-of-intent with Gonzaga

By Gonzaga Athletics

SPOKANE, Wash. – Joel Ayayi has signed a letter-of-intent to attend Gonzaga University this fall, Zags’ head coach Mark Few announced Thursday.

The 6-5, 160-pound guard, trains with the French sports institute (INSEP) and played for France in the FIBA under-16 European championships last year. In seven games there, the athletic, quick Ayayi averaged 11.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists as France finished sixth in the 16-team tournament. He averaged 12.2 rebounds per 40 minutes.

“Joel is an exciting prospect,” Few said. “We look forward to the opportunity to allow him to continue his development as a basketball player, while continuing his education. He has a really bright future and we’re anxious to welcome him to the Zag family.”

Current Bulldog, Killian Tillie, and former Gonzaga standout Ronny Turiaf, both attended the INSEP Academy, France’s national institute for sport, expertise and performance.

“About to settle in the Lilac City, as I am grateful to announce I have committed to play for Gonzaga next season,” Ayayi said. “I believe Gonzaga is the perfect environment for me to continue to develop as a player and to further my education. I cannot wait to arrive on campus and get to work.”