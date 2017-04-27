EWU drafts team for Saturday's Red-White game

By EWU Athletics

It's NFL Draft week, but why should Cooper Kupp and his former Eagle teammates have all the fun?



The Eastern Washington University football team had its own draft Wednesday (April 26) to select teams for this Saturday's Red-White Game, which will conclude four weeks of spring practices for the Eagle football team.



The game begins at 2:05 p.m. at Roos Field in Cheney, Wash., as part of the 36th Annual Killin Weekend at EWU. There is no admission charged for the Red-White Game, which will be a true game format and televised live regionally on SWX.



Ten seniors – five for each team serving as co-captains -- were predetermined and made the selections under the watchful eye of "commissioner" Aaron Best. The teams alternated picks, and once a team made a draft selection, the other team had to select a player at the same position. Remaining players were then drafted to fill gaps in rosters.



All-America quarterback and Big Sky Conference co-Offensive MVP Gage Gubrud will lead the White team, but was selected second in the draft. His squad – including one captain who confidently predicted a 40-point victory Saturday -- will also include three other 2016 All-Big Sky Conference performers in offensive tackle Tristen Taylor, defensive nose tackle Jay-Tee Tiuli and safety Mitch Fettig. Among EWU's 2016 returning starters, the White has three on each side of the ball.



The Red will counter with a pair of All-Big Sky performers in center Spencer Blackburn and cornerback Nzuzi Webster. Blackburn was selected as the first selection in the draft, presumably as a strategic move to offset the powerful Tiuli on defense for the White. The Red selected wide receiver Nsimba Webster as the No. 3 pick and their quarterback will be redshirt freshman Eric Barriere. Three offensive starters from 2016 are on the Red squad, as well as four on defense.



"I like games and I want our players to compete at the highest level," said Best, whose debut as head coach will come on Sept. 2 when the Eagles play at Texas Tech. "I don't want to take anything away from the game to make it less important. We're still in the evaluation phase, so we'll be in a live situation except for the quarterbacks. We want to see them play in a game format. We'll have a lot of new faces playing next to new faces, but we think it will be exciting for our fans and our players."



The game will include a 12-minute running clock in each quarter, but the clock will stop after scores and during special teams plays. There will be a "clutch mode" session with under two minutes left in the second quarter where the clock will stop and start like normal. The Eagles will possibly do the same in fourth quarter, depending on the score/situation.



"The biggest evaluations are with helmets on," Best added. "Players are going to get bigger or more slender during winter conditioning, but we want to evaluate them within the rectangle in the spring. We want to see what they can do to make plays going into the fall. There is no new terminology, so in the last week they can kind of refine what they already have done and can play the Red-White game without worrying about what was installed two days prior."



In two spring scrimmages thus far, Gubrud has completed 61 percent of his passes for 396 yards and four touchdowns. Freshman redshirt Eric Barriere is 11-of-29 for 197 and a score.



All four of Gubrud's TDs have gone to Nsimba Webster, who has caught 10 passes for 242 yards in the two scrimmages. The next-most catches by an Eagle receiver is three and the next-most yards is 106. Webster will be on Barriere's Red squad, so Gubrud's top targets will be Dre' Sonte Dorton (3-106 1td) and Jayson Williams (3-40).



The Red features two of the top running backs in the spring, including Sam McPherson (12-45 1td) and Antoine Custer Jr. (14-21). White has Tamarick Pierce (9-27 2 td), plus Gubrud who has rushed twice for 25 yards.



The White features five of the top six tacklers from the spring thus far – rover John Kreifels (8 tackles), defensive end Blake Ochsner (8), middle linebacker Kurt Calhoun (7), safety Mitch Fettig (7) and linebacker Ketner Kupp (7). Cornerback Brandon Montgomery is on the Red and has seven tackles and three passes broken up, and teammate Nzuzi Webster has a pair of passes broken up.



Of the 11 sacks recorded by the defense in two spring scrimmages, Calhoun's two has led the way. His White team has seven of the 11 sacks and the Red has the other four.





Scrimmage Statistics (Scrimmages on 4/15 & 4/22)



Rushing: Sam McPherson 12-45 1td, Tamarick Pierce 9-27 2td, Gage Gubrud 2-25, Antoine Custer Jr. 14-21, Jordan Laurencio 3-17, Ashanti Kindle 8-16, Adam Gascoyne 3-12, Hayden Franco 1-3, Eric Barriere 16-minus-8, Zane Jacobson 6-minus-16, Totals 74-142 3td (includes 11 quick-whistle sacks for 58 yards in losses).



Passing: Gage Gubrud 19-of-31 396 4td 2int, Eric Barriere 11-of-29 197 1td, Team 0-of-1, Totals 30-of-61 593 5td 2int.



Receiving: Nsimba Webster 10-242 4td, Dre' Sonte Dorton 3-106 1td, Stu Stiles 3-53, Jayson Williams 3-40, Sam McPherson 3-35, Zach Eagle 2-54, Xavier James 2-30, Talolo Limu-Jones 1-16, Beau Byus 1-11, Terence Gracy 1-3, Hayden Franco 1-3, Totals 30-593 5td.



Tackles Leaders: John Kreifels 8, Blake Ochsner 8, Kurt Calhoun 7, Mitch Fettig 7, Alek Kacmarcik 7, Ketner Kupp 7, Brandon Montgomery 7, Albert Havili 6, Andre Lino 6, Dehonta Hayes 6, Sam Inos 5, Andrew Katzenberger 5, Jay-Tee Tiuli 4, Tysen Prunty 4, Keith Moore 4, Miquel Perez 4, Augustus Ndow 4, Jonah Jordan 3, Nzuzi Webster 3, Brad Alexander 3, Jack Sendelbach 3.



Interceptions: Kurt Calhoun, Andrew Katzenberger.



Passes Broken Up: Brandon Montgomery 3, Nzuzi Webster 2, D'londo Tucker 1, Josh Lewis 1, Mitch Fettig 1, Marcus Saugen 1.



Sacks: Kurt Calhoun 2, Jay-Tee Tiuli, Albert Havili, Rudolph Mataia Jr., Marcus Saugen, Blake Ochsner, Dylan Donohue, Calin Criner, Miquel Perez, Augustus Ndow, Total 11.



Forced Fumbles: Jay-Tee Tiuli, Augustus Ndow.



Fumble Recovery: Darnell Hogan, Andrew Katzenberger.





36th Annual Killin Dinner/Dance/Auction is April 29 at EWU as Part of "Eagle Week"



Tickets are now on sale for the 36th Annual Killin Dinner, Dance and Auction, which is the featured event of "Eagle Week" at Eastern Washington University. The event follows the annual Red-White Spring Football Game on April 29th at 2 p.m. at Roos Field in Cheney, Wash.



Tickets are $100 per individual and $700 for a table of eight. More information is available via: http://goeags.com/killin. A registration link on that page may be used to order tickets.



Killin takes place at the EWU Sports and Recreation Center. The event starts with a social hour and auction at 4:30 p.m., followed by the dinner (6:15 p.m.), program/presentations/live auction (7:15 p.m.) and dancing (8 p.m.).



Net proceeds benefit areas of greatest need within Eastern Athletics. The event is named in honor of Orland Killin, who, along with his wife Bernice, helped create the event. Killin was a man immensely dedicated to academics and the integrity of Eastern Washington University, serving as professor, faculty athletic representative and faculty president. He was an Eastern football letter winner in 1941-42.

