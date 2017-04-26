Cooper Kupp ready for the NFL draft

By EWU Athletics

Former Eagle wide receiver Cooper Kupp is among the former Eastern Washington University football players waiting to hear their name called in the National Football League Draft which takes place this Thursday through Saturday (April 27-29), and is followed by subsequent free agent signings.



The NFL Draft takes place in Philadelphia, Pa., and begins on Thursday at 5 p.m. Pacific time with the first round. Rounds two and three are on April 28 starting at 4 p.m., and rounds 4-7 begin on April 29 at 9 a.m. ESPN, ESPN2 and the NFL Network will all provide coverage, and it will be streamed via NFL.com.



Kupp could become the highest choice in school history, expected to be picked around the same time as 10-year NFL veteran offensive lineman Michael Roos when he left EWU a little more than a decade ago. Roos was the 41st pick overall in the 2005 draft overall when he was taken in the second round by Tennessee, where he spent his entire career.



Within his own family, Kupp is expected to best the fifth round of his father, Craig Kupp, who was drafted 135th overall by the New York Giants out of Pacific Lutheran University. Craig's father, Jake, played at Washington and was drafted in the ninth round (116th overall) by the Dallas Cowboys in the 1964 NFL Draft before going on to a Hall of Fame career with the New Orleans Saints.



The Kupp trio will become the fifth three-generation NFL family, and only the third family to have three generations selected in the NFL Draft. The entire Kupp family – minus his brother Ketner Kupp, who will be playing in Saturday's Red-White Game at EWU – will be in Newport Beach, Calif., monitoring the draft.



"He's earned it every second of every single day," said Eastern head coach Aaron Best. "He's worked as if he was the last man on the roster from the first day he got here. His work ethic is unmatched – he's a great person from a great family and it's just a great story. He doesn't want to be in the limelight and have the lights on him, but we want it for him – so we'll meet him halfway. We're rooting for him."



Kupp was a four-time All-American and two-time FCS Player of the Year for the Eagles. He will be the 17th player in school history to be drafted, dating back to Dick Nearants in the 18th round in 1959 by Green Bay. Besides Roos and Kupp, EWU's next-highest choices were fourth-round choices Taiwan Jones as a running back by Oakland in 2011 (125th overall) and safety Matt Johnson by Dallas in 2012 (135th overall). Eastern's top wide receiver drafted was Bob Picard in the sixth round by Philadelphia in 1973 (132nd overall) and EWU's last draftee was offensive tackle Jake Rodgers in the seventh round by Atlanta in 2015.



Two more former Eagles, Samson Ebukam and wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, are among Eagles also expected to be drafted or sign free agent contracts with NFL teams. Kupp was joined by Bourne at the NFL Combine in February, and they reunited in Cheney on March 28 with Ebukam at EWU's Pro Day testing. A third All-America wide receiver, Shaq Hill, also participated in Pro Day testing, as well as linebacker Miquiyah Zamora and quarterback Jordan West.



Kupp ran a 4.56 time in the 40-yard dash to improve his time of 4.62 at the Combine. He also improved his 3-cone drill to 6.53, which would have been the top time at the Combine. He had the ninth-fastest at the Combine at 6.75 seconds, while his 20-yard shuttle time of 4.08 was the fifth-best.



Bourne also improved his 40 time from 4.68 at the Combine to 4.53 at Pro Day, and his vertical jump by two inches to 36. He even hit double-figures in the bench press, lifting 225 pounds 10 times.



At just shy of 6-foot-2 and weighing in at 240 pounds, Ebukam had impressive Pro Day numbers to go along with his imposing size. His vertical jump of 39 inches, broad jump of 10-10 and 40 time of 4.45 were eye-opening. He bench-pressed 225 pounds 24 times.



"I'm not as surprised with Samson's journey as some people are, because I've had to coach the players who have had to try to block him the last few years," said Best, EWU's former offensive line coach. "And it hasn't been fun. I've always told him to wreak the same havoc on our Big Sky and non-conference opponents. He's a very kind gentleman with a big heart, but when he puts the pads on all of the sudden he's a different animal."



"We're rooting for him, as well as Shaq Hill and Kendrick Bourne -- whatever plays out they'll make the most of it," Best added. "It's not always being drafted that gets you the best opportunity; sometimes it is the undrafted phase that does. Once an Eagle, always an Eagle – we're excited to see their professional careers take off."





Eastern Washington University's NFL Draft Choices (17, including Kupp)

Cooper Kupp – Wide Receiver – Letter Winner at EWU 2013-14-15-16

Drafted in the ???? round (??? overall) by the ????????? in the 2017 NFL Draft.



Michael Roos – Offensive Tackle – Letter Winner at EWU 2001-02-03-04

Drafted in the 2nd round (41st overall) by the Tennessee Titans in the 2005 NFL Draft.



Taiwan Jones – Running Back – 2008-09-10

Drafted in the 4th round (125th overall) by the Oakland Raiders in the 2011 NFL Draft.



Matt Johnson – Safety – 2008-09-10-11

Drafted in the 4th round (135th overall) by Dallas in the 2012 NFL Draft.



Tom Ackerman – Offensive Guard – 1992-93-94-95

Drafted in the 5th round (145th overall) by New Orleans in the 1996 NFL Draft.



Dan Curley – Tight End – 1998-99-00-02

Drafted in the 5th round (148th overall) by St. Louis in the 2003 NFL Draft.



Trent Pollard – Offensive Tackle – 1990-91-92-93

Drafted in the 5th round (132nd pick overall) by Cincinnati in the 1994 NFL Draft.



Bob Picard – Wide Receiver – 1968-69-71-72

Drafted in the 6th round (132nd pick overall) by Philadelphia in the 1973 NFL Draft.



Jeff Mickel – Offensive Tackle – 1985-86-87-88

Drafted in the 6th round (163rd pick overall) by Minnesota in the 1989 NFL Draft.



Ed Simmons – Offensive Tackle – 1983-84-85-86

Drafted in the 6th round (164th pick overall) by Washington in the 1987 NFL Draft.



Lamont Brightful – Wide Receiver/Returner – 1998-99-00-01

Drafted in the 6th round (195th overall) by Baltimore in the 2002 NFL Draft.



Scott Garske – Tight End – 1971-72-73

Drafted in the 7th round (179th pick overall) by Pittsburgh in the 1974 NFL Draft.



Kurt Schulz – Defensive Back – 1988-89-90-91

Drafted in the 7th round (195th pick overall) by Buffalo in the 1992 NFL Draft.



Jake Rodgers – Offensive Tackle – 2013-14

Drafted in the 7th round (225th pick overall) by Atlanta in the 2015 NFL Draft.



Dave Svendsen – Wide Receiver – 1966-67-68

Drafted in the 11th round (281st pick overall) by Los Angeles in the 1969 NFL Draft.



Craig Richardson – Wide Receiver – 1983-84-85-86

Drafted in the 11th round (298th pick overall) by Kansas City in the 1987 NFL Draft.



Dick Nearents – Tackle – 1956-57-58

Drafted in the 18th round (205th pick overall) by Green Bay in the 1959 NFL Draft.







A Little 1990 NFL Draft History That Indirectly Involves the Eagles



Noted NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper uncovered a couple of interesting facts recently during the 2016 EWU Football season regarding the 1990 NFL Draft. After finishing his record-breaking career as a quarterback at Cal, 2016 EWU quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Troy Taylor was drafted in the fourth round (84th pick overall) by the New York Jets. He was chosen 51 picks before quarterback Craig Kupp was drafted in the fifth round (135th overall) by the New York Giants out of Pacific Lutheran University. Craig is the father of EWU players Cooper and Ketner Kupp. Craig's father, Jake, played at Washington and was drafted in the ninth round (116th overall) by the Dallas Cowboys in the 1964 NFL Draft before going on to a Hall of Fame career with the New Orleans Saints.



Other quarterbacks taken in the 1990 draft were Idaho's John Friesz (sixth round by San Diego, 140th pick overall), and Cary Conklin out of Washington Yakima's Eisenhower High School (fourth round by Washington, 86th pick overall). The Kupp brothers played at Eisenhower rival Davis High School in Yakima, Craig played at nearby Selah High School and Jake was originally from nearby Sunnyside. Friesz was a standout at Coeur d'Alene High School prior to winning the Payton Award while at Idaho. Cooper Kupp won the 2015 Payton Award. Six players from Washington State and five from Washington were taken in the 12 rounds of the 1990 draft.