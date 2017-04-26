19 Gonzaga beats Washington State 7-3

By Washington State Athletics

PULLMAN, Wash. – Washington State dropped a 7-3 nonconference contest to No. 19 Gonzaga at Bailey-Brayton Field Tuesday evening.



The Cougars (18-20) received a two-hit game from freshman centerfielder Danny Sinatro who doubled in a run and scored while sophomore shortstop Andres Alvarez recorded a single and stolen base. Freshman second baseman Dillon Plew and junior third baseman Shane Matheny each had RBI singles. Gonzaga (25-14) used a four-run seventh inning to overcome a 2-1 WSU lead.



A.J. Block was impressive for the Cougars, allowing just a two-out RBI-double off the centerfield wall but finished the day retiring the final six batters he faced. The freshman lefthander tallied three strikeouts and allowed just one earned run in four innings before giving way to Ryan Walker to start the fifth. Walker retired the first five hitters he faced before exiting after a WSU throwing error allowed the sixth to continue. Junior lefthander Scotty Sunitsch got the final out of the inning.



The Cougar bats got going in the sixth as Sinatro led off the inning with a single to right field and Cal Waterman followed with an infield single to shortstop. Alvarez bunted both runners up a base before Plew lined a single the other way to score Sinatro and Matheny followed with a single through the right to score Waterman for a 2-1 Cougar lead.



Gonzaga came right back with four runs on four hits in the seventh using a two-run homer and a two-run single to take a 5-2 lead.



WSU made it a two-run game in the seventh as JJ Hancock walked and stole second before Sinatro pulled a 2-1 pitch into the right field corner to score Hancock. The Bulldogs tacked on another in the eighth, taking advantage of a Cougar throwing error and making it 6-3 with a two-out RBI-single to right.



Gonzaga added a run with a squeeze bunt in the ninth for a 7-3 advantage. Gonzaga starter Daniel Bies picked up the win after six innings and Wyatt Mills got the save while Sunitsch took the loss for WSU.



Washington State hits the road for Pac-12 Conference series at Utah set for 10:30 a.m. (PT) starts Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

