Washington State to host #19 Gonzaga Bulldogs

Montana Sports Information-- Montana sophomore Michaela Hood’s dominating performance over the weekend against Idaho State has resulted in her third career Big Sky Conference Pitcher of the Week award. Hood was recognized on Monday, along with Weber State sophomore Ashlyn Visser, who drove in 10 runs and scored five times in the Wildcats’ series win at Southern Utah. Hood started the first and third games of Montana’s series at Idaho State and went 2-0 with a pair...

