Eli Morgan named national player of the week

By Gonzaga Athletics

SPOKANE, Wash.—After another 15-strikeout performance April 21 at Portland, junior RHP Eli Morgan is garnering further national recognition.

For the third time this year, Morgan was named one of Collegiate Baseball’s National Players of the Week, and he’s once again up for USA Baseball’s Golden Spikes Gold Standard Performance. Fans may vote for Morgan through the organization’s poll on the @USAGoldenSpikes Twitter account.

Also, Morgan picked up his fifth Rawlings WCC Pitcher of the Week honors. He’s won all of those conference honors in just the last eight weeks.

Against the Pilots last Friday, Morgan was once again masterful, tying both a season and a career-high with 15 strikeouts while just allowing three hits in eight scoreless innings of work. He became just the second Division I pitcher turn in multiple 15-strikeout outings this season and moved up to a tie for third in the country with 95 total strikeouts. He’s now 7-1 on the year with a 2.34 ERA. Opponents are hitting just .192 off the Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif., native.

Morgan and the Bulldogs have one more road trip – a Tuesday, April 25 game at Washington State in Pullman – before returning home for a 10-game homestand to end WCC play. That stretch will begin April 28-30 against Saint Mary’s at Patterson Baseball Complex & Washington Trust Field.