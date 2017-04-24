Gonzaga ranked 19th by Collegiate Baseball

By Gonzaga Athletics

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Gonzaga baseball team leapt into the Collegiate Baseball poll Monday after sweeping Portland over the weekend and extending its win streak to seven games.

The Zags (24-14, 14-4 WCC) entered the poll at No. 19 after being unranked in last week’s edition. They are the highest-rated West Coast Conference team in the poll as San Diego is No. 24.

This is the second time the Zags have been ranked by the publication this season; they were rated No. 37 in the expanded preseason rankings. The Zags haven’t been ranked in the teens by any publication since 2009.

Gonzaga baseball is back in action on Tuesday, April 25, when the Zags head to Pullman for a 5:00 p.m. contest at Washington State that will be broadcast on the Pac-12 Network. They’ll begin a 10-game homestand this weekend with a three-game conference series against Saint Mary’s