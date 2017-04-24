Ryan Edwards forgoing senior season at Gonzaga

Gonzaga center Ryan Edwards has decided to forgo his redshirt senior season, according to SWX's Lindsay Joy. The 7-1 295-pound center from Kalispell, Mont., plans to graduate from Gonzaga this May with a degree in broadcasting, and then start working.

As a redshirt sophomore, Edwards played 31 games, averaging 2.6 points and 2.2 rebounds. Edwards played in a reserve role throughout his career at Gonzaga, including this season where he saw action in 17 games.