Crimson defeats Gray 35-10 in WSU spring game

SPOKANE, Wash. – Redshirt-senior quarterback Luke Falk tossed two touchdown passes to lead the Crimson team to a 35-10 victory in the 2017 Washington State Crimson & Gray Game in front of 9,135 fans at Joe Albi Stadium Saturday afternoon. Of those fans, 7,135 watched from inside the stadium with another 2,000 working on their tailgating from outside the venue.



Falk went 21-of-30 for 191 yards along with the two scores. Junior Tavares Martin finished with five catches for 39 yards and one score. Also for the Crimson team, sophomore Dezmon Patmon hauled in seven catches for 69 yards, including a 43-yard touchdown pass from Falk in the second quarter. Junior Easop Winston had three receptions for 31 yards and one touchdown. Redshirt sophomore quarterback found success late in the game, completing 11-of-17 passes for 139 yards and two touchdowns. Tinsley connected with Robert Lewis on a 37-yard touchdown pass to end the third quarter then followed that up with a two-yard scoring strike to Winston. Redshirt freshman Brandon Arconado also had a big day for team Crimson, catching eight passes for 96 yards.



Redshirt-sophomore quarterback Tyler Hilinski completed 26-of-36 passes for 295 yards, and added a six-yard touchdown run for the Gray team's only touchdown. Redshirt sophomore James Williams, who spent time playing on both teams, had a strong day, carrying five times for 31 yards and a four-yard touchdown run. He added 10 receptions for a game-high 112 yards. Sophomore Isaiah Johnson-Mack added seven receptions for 101 yards to help the Gray team. Redshirt junior running back Keith Harrington had some highlight runs spending time in both teams backfield, as he totaled 87 yards on nine carries, and added nine catches for 56 yards.



Redshirt senior kicker Erik Powell added a 29-yard field goal for team Gray.



Defensively, redshirt senior defensive lineman Daniel Ekaule was in Gray's backfield all afternoon, recording two sacks and a fumble recovery. Junior Sean Harper led all players with six tackles for Team Crimson, while redshirt sophomore defensive back Hayden Schmidt picked off a pair of passes.



The Gray defense was led by redshirt junior linebacker Chima Onyeukwu's five tackles, while redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Nnamdi Oguayo added a tackle and a sack.



The Cougars will wrap up spring drills Tuesday at 2:30 p.m.