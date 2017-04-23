Whitworth falls to Willamette 13-8 in NWC baseball tournament

Willamette Athletics

McMINNVILLE, Ore. -- Eric Del Prado (Jr., 1B) smacked a grand slam home run over the center field fence and finished the game with seven RBIs to lead Willamette University to a 13-6 victory over Whitworth University in the winner's bracket game at the 2017 NWC Baseball Tournament on Saturday, April 22 at Roy Helser Field. The Bearcats improved to 28-12 on the season, while Whitworth fell to 23-13.

Del Prado went 3 for 5 on the day. He was one of eight Bearcats with at least one hit, as Willamette outhit the Pirates, 14-12. Perry Van Eckhardt (Jr., CF) also blasted a homer for the Bearcats, a solo shot in the first inning.

Willamette moved into the first of a possible two championship games on Sunday, April 23 at 12 p.m. (PDT). The Bearcats, who are 2-0 in the tournament, will meet the winner of Saturday's elimination game between Whitworth and Linfield College. Earlier on Saturday, Linfield defeated Pacific Lutheran University, 6-5, to remove the Lutes from the tournament.

If Willamette loses Sunday's first championship game, the Bearcats will play a second game against the same team at 3 p.m. (PDT). A win in either game will give Willamette the NWC Tournament title and an automatic bid into the NCAA Division III Baseball Tournament.

