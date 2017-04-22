Both sides show well in EWU's 2nd spring scrimmage

EWU Athletics

It was a different week, but much of the same for the Eastern Washington University football team and first-year head coach Aaron Best.



Junior All-America quarterback Gage Gubrud completed scoring passes of 70 yards and 63 yards to junior wide receiver Nsimba Webster, but otherwise it was another big day for the defense in EWU's 74-play scrimmage Saturday (April 22) at Roos Field in Cheney, Wash.



The offense generated 294 yards through the air on 33 attempts, while rushing 33 times for 104 yards. But eight sacks generated by the defense resulted in 37 yards of losses, giving the offense a total of 36 yards on the day. The defense also had seven passes broken up in holding EWU's1 quarterbacks to a 14-of-33 passing performance. The defense even recorded safeties on back-to-back situational plays, both inside the 3-yard line.



"The guys in the red jerseys brought the energy," said Best of his defensive squad. "It was obvious in certain situations -- they made things happen. I think a lot of their starting foundation came from their energy. So kudos to them, that's where a great football team is built -- with the defense."



Eastern has a week of spring practice remaining before closing with the annual Red-White Game on Saturday, April 29 at 2 p.m. at Roos Field as part of the 36th Annual Killin Weekend at EWU. There is no admission charged for Red-White Game, which will be a true game format with the two teams split up equally via a draft. Best's official head coaching debut will come on Sept. 2 when the Eagles play at Texas Tech.



Gubrud finished 7-of-12 for 202 yards, and also had two touchdown passes to Webster last week. Webster finished with four catches for 158 yards and Stu Stiles added three grabs for 53 yards. Gubrud also led a 10-play, 55-yard drive to open the scrimmage, but it ended with a blocked field goal by senior Andre Lino.



The offense scored two other times in red zone situations on rushes of four yards by Sam McPherson and seven yards by Tamarick Pierce. McPherson was the leading rusher with 20 yards on seven carries.



Backup quarterback Eric Barriere was 7-of-20 for 92 yards, with a long pass of 44 yards to Zach Eagle. Barriere was sacked seven times for minus 30 yards, but did have positive rushes good for 20 yards. The offense had just one turnover after having four the week before.



"It was better than last week I thought in a few different areas," said Best. "One that popped out was we took care of the football more. We put the one on the ground, but we kept the ball out of people's hands in the pass department. We relished the ball a little bit more on offense than we did last week. We still have to have more consistency in the pass game -- especially with that second crew -- but it will come with reps. It is a reps-driven situation and not day-driven."



Much like last week's scrimmage, the defense gave up three big passing gains but made the offense earn everything else. Taking away pass plays of 70, 63 and 44 yards, the defense surrendered only 191 yards on 71 plays (2.7 per play). Last week, taking away three passing gains of 156 yards and a rush for 25, the defense allowed only 193 yards in 57 plays (3.4 per play).



Safety Mitch Fettig had a pass broken up and three tackles on Saturday, including one of the safeties. John Kreifels registered a tackle for loss for the other safety and also had three total tackles.



Defense end Albert Havili was one of eight different players to record sacks, and he had four total tackles. Jay-Tee Tiuli also had a sack, four tackles and forced a fumble – the lone turnover of the day by the offense – that was recovered by teammate Darnell Hogan.



Cornerback Nzuzi Webster and Brandon Montgomery each had a pair of passes broken up.





Scoring Plays

Nsimba Webster 70 pass from Gage Gubrud (Brandyn Bangsund kick)

Sam McPherson 4 run (Andre Slyter kick)

Nsimba Webster 63 pass from Gage Gubrud (Roldan Alcobendas kick)

Safety recorded by defense (John Kreifels)

Safety recorded by defense (Mitch Fettig)

Tamarick Pierce 7 run (Bangsund kick)



Rushing: Sam McPherson 7-20, Tamarick Pierce 4-14 1td, Antoine Custer Jr. 8-11, Jordan Laurencio 2-14, Adam Gascoyne 2-13, Hayden Franco 1-3, Ashanti Kindle 2-1, Zane Jacobson 4-1, Eric Barriere 11-minus-10, Totals 41-67.



Passing: Gage Gubrud 7-of-12 202 2td, Eric Barriere 7-of-20 92, Team 0-of-1, Totals 14-of-33 294 2td.



Receiving: Nsimba Webster 4-158 2td, Stu Stiles 3-53, Zach Eagle 1-44, Dre' Sonte Dorton 2-21, Xavier James 1-18, Sam McPherson 1-1, Jayson Williams 2-minus-1, Totals 14-294 2td.



Tackles Leaders: Blake Ochsner 5, Tysen Prunty 4, Albert Havili 4, Jay-Tee Tiuli 4, John Kreifels 3, Kurt Calhoun 3, Mitch Fettig 3, Alek Kacmarcik 3, Dehonta Hayes 3, Nzuzi Webster 3, Brad Alexander 3, Miquel Perez 3.



Interceptions: None.



Passes Broken Up: Brandon Montgomery 2, Nzuzi Webster 2, D'londo Tucker 1, Josh Lewis 1, Mitch Fettig 1.



Sacks: Jay-Tee Tiuli, Rudolph Mataia Jr., Marcus Saugen, Kurt Calhoun, Blake Ochsner, Dylan Donohue, Calin Criner.



Forced Fumble: Jay-Tee Tiuli.



Fumble Recovery: Darnell Hogan.





More Comments From Aaron Best



On Defense: "We saw play-making ability. You don't see a ton of missed tackles -- I think that last week we had a few but today I didn't see that. Obviously, film doesn't lie and we will take a peek at that. But overall I think we rallied to the football – we ran to the football. We want to get guys off the field on third down. That is an emphasis that Coach (Jeff) Schmedding and his entire staff have put on these guys. Whether it's third-and-one or third-and-21, our jobs on defense are to get off the field no matter what the situation is. So from that standpoint, I thought the defense did a fine job today."



On No. 2 Units Getting More Reps: "Number one, you can't jam it into three practices. And one of those is a helmets-only practice without pads. What we will do in the Red-White Game is have some of the ones be with twos, because we will be a in a game format. There will be some different guys playing next to each other, which could hurt in some instances, but also help in others. Chemistry isn't something that we worry about a ton in the spring. That is more of a fall-driven aspect. At the end of the day, reps are best, no matter whom you're with. It's a matter of those situations occurring over and over again, and being better in those situations."



On Eric Barriere: "I want consistency and I want sharpness. He wants to do what he needs to do, but he's just a touch late at doing it. This game, as we all know, is a little bit faster than the high school game. And then the pro game is faster than the collegiate game. Those things he maybe got away with at the high school level are different now – defenses close in on you a little sooner at the collegiate level. But he's fine, we just need to make sure and limit him to one cut once he gets out of the pocket. It's not a four cut opportunity -- before you know it, you're in a second-and-49 situation. We want him to give us a chance at second down to move the sticks. Be smart, cherish the football, and make the game easier."



On Team: "I know I love this team, I really do. I told them that I really liked them in the winter when I was kind of in the dating phase with them during winter conditioning. Then I blushed a little when I told them that I was becoming kind of in the lust phase with them. I absolutely love this team. You look at their eyes and they want to play. They want to compete. They want to wear the red and white. They love this University, and we love them. I just appreciate the men they are -- regardless of if they are wearing pads or if they are wearing backpacks. That's the message for this team right now. I'm not worrying about the score -- even Saturday's score, that's not going to matter. The score right now that we need to tackle is in the classroom and in the community. We will let fall play out."





36th Annual Killin Dinner/Dance/Auction is April 29 at EWU as Part of "Eagle Week"



Tickets are now on sale for the 36th Annual Killin Dinner, Dance and Auction, which is the featured event of "Eagle Week" at Eastern Washington University. The event follows the annual Red-White Spring Football Game on April 29th at 2 p.m. at Roos Field in Cheney, Wash.



Tickets are $100 per individual and $700 for a table of eight. More information is available via: http://goeags.com/killin. A registration link on that page may be used to order tickets.



Killin takes place at the EWU Sports and Recreation Center. The event starts with a social hour and auction at 4:30 p.m., followed by the dinner (6:15 p.m.), program/presentations/live auction (7:15 p.m.) and dancing (8 p.m.).



Net proceeds benefit areas of greatest need within Eastern Athletics. The event is named in honor of Orland Killin, who, along with his wife Bernice, helped create the event. Killin was a man immensely dedicated to academics and the integrity of Eastern Washington University, serving as professor, faculty athletic representative and faculty president. He was an Eastern football letter winner in 1941-42.