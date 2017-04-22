Seahawks’ Jon Ryan and comedian Sarah Colonna Join SWX Tonight - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Seahawks’ Jon Ryan and comedian Sarah Colonna Join SWX Tonight

Posted:

The ultimate Seahawks power couple (sorry Russell and Ciara) stopped by the Fastener's Sports Studio for a chat. Comedian Sarah Colonna and her husband, punter Jon Ryan, join SWX's Sam Adams to talk about Seahawks football and Colonna's upcoming shows at the Spokane Comedy Club.

