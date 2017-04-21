Williams will test NBA Draft waters without hiring agent

by Gonzaga Athletics

SPOKANE, Wash. – Redshirt junior forward Johnathan Williams has submitted his papers for early entry to the 2017 NBA Draft. He will do so without the representation of an agent.

Williams will test the NBA waters and has no intention of hiring an agent.

“After talking with the GU coaches and my family, I’m going to test the NBA Draft process,” Williams said. “I will not be hiring an agent. It’s my dream to play in the NBA and not going with an agent allows me to see where I stand. I appreciate all of the support I continue to receive at Gonzaga University. I’m just following God’s plan and I’m thankful for the opportunity.”

By not signing with an agent, Williams will receive feedback in the process, retain his collegiate eligibility and have the option to return for his redshirt senior season at Gonzaga in 2017-18. The NCAA's deadline for him to withdraw from the draft is May 24.

Williams averaged 10.2 points and 6.4 rebounds per game this season. He made 59 percent of his shots from the field, including 40 percent from behind-the-arc (16-of-40). He blocked 36 shots and made 27 steals in 2016-17.

The Memphis, Tenn. native, was named First Team All-West Coast Conference and the Most Outstanding Player on the All-Tournament Team during the NCAA Tournament West Regional in San Jose, Calif.