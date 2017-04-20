Seattle Seahawks release their 2017 schedule

By Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks 2017 schedule was released Thursday, and the Seahawks will open their season on Sept. 10 at Green Bay, marking Seattle’s third straight season playing the Packers on the road.

The Seahawks home opener comes a week later when they host the San Francisco 49ers. The Seahawks then play at Tennessee in week three before hosting their first prime-time game of the season, a Sunday night matchup with the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4.

Following a Week 5 game at the Los Angeles Rams, the Seahawks have their bye in Week 6, then play at the New York Giants in Week 7. Seattle’s only consecutive home games come in Week 8 and 9 when they host Houston and Washington, then it’s off to Arizona in Week 10 for a Thursday night game, which in addition to being aired on NBC, will also be streamed on Amazon Prime. The Seahawks will host Atlanta, the defending NFC champs, on Monday night in Week 11, then play at San Francisco in Week 12.

The Seahawks play in prime time again in Week 13, their fourth and final prime-time game and third at CenturyLink Field, when they host the Philadelphia Eagles. The Seahawks travel to Jacksonville in Week 14 for their only 10 a.m. PT kickoff of the season, then return home to host the Rams. The Seahawks play at Dallas on Christmas Eve, then return home for their regular-season finale against Arizona.

Here is a game-by-game look at 2017 schedule:

PRESEASON

Week 1: Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Aug. 13 @ 5 p.m. PT on Q13 FOX

Analysis: Seattle will be the first team to face the Chargers in their new temporary home, the StubHub Center, which is the home of Major League Soccer's L.A. Galaxy.

Week 2: Seattle Seahawks vs Minnesota Vikings, Friday, Aug. 18 @ 7 p.m. PT on Q13 FOX

Analysis: Seattle's second straight preseason game against the Vikings. Last year Minnesota handed the Seahawks their only preseason loss.

Week 3: Seattle Seahawks vs Kansas City Chiefs, Friday, Aug. 25 @ 5 p.m. PT on CBS

Analysis: The preseason game in which starters usually see the most playing time should be a good test for Kansas City and Seattle, who are both coming off of division championships in 2016.

Week 4: Seattle Seahawks at Oakland Raiders, TBD on Q13 FOX

Once again, the Seahawks wrap up their preseason with Oakland, their final preseason opponent every year dating back to 2006.

REGULAR SEASON

Week 1: Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Sept. 10 @ 1:25 p.m. PT on FOX

Analysis: Seattle’s third trip to Green Bay in as many years comes early, a positive for any team playing the Packers at Lambeau Field, which can be one of the coldest places to play in the league later in the season. The Seahawks are looking to end a seven-game losing streak at Lambeau Field in what should be one of the league’s marquee Week 1 matchups. Read

Week 2: Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Sept. 17 @ 1:25 p.m. PT on FOX

Analysis: The Seahawks get an early look against what should be a very different version of the 49ers, who made changes at head coach and general manager, and who have made significant changes to their roster this offseason. Read

Week 3: Seattle Seahawks at Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Sept. 24 @ 1:05 p.m. PT on FOX

Analysis: The Seahawks’ first trip to Tennessee since 2005 gives them two long road trips in their first three games, but the good news is that neither game is in the early time slot. Read

Week 4: Seattle Seahawks vs Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 1 @ 5:30 p.m. PT on NBC

Analysis: Seattle’s first prime-time game of the season features a matchup of two quarterbacks who will always be linked as members of the 2012 draft class. Read

Week 5: Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Oct. 8 @ 1:05 p.m. PT on CBS

Analysis: Pete Carroll and the Seahawks return to his old stomping grounds for the second time since the Rams relocated from St. Louis. One of Seattle’s toughest opponents in recent years, the Rams will look different this year after making a head coaching change in the offseason. Read

Week 6: BYE

Analysis: The Seahawks have a relatively early bye for the third time in the past four seasons, having gotten their break in Week 5 last season and in Week 4 in 2014. Read

Week 7: Seattle Seahawks at New York Giants, Sunday, Oct. 22 @ 1:25 p.m. PT on CBS

Analysis: MetLife Stadium, the home of Super Bowl XLVIII, will always be the source of fond memories for the Seahawks, who also beat the Jets there last season. Technically this is Seattle’s only stretch of back-to-back road games, but the bye separating the two games should keep that from being a factor. Read

Week 8: Seattle Seahawks vs Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 29 @ 1:05 p.m. PT on CBS

Analysis: The Texans have won consecutive AFC South titles and should bring with them to Seattle one of the league’s top defenses. Houston is one of five 2016 playoff teams on Seattle’s schedule along with Atlanta, Green Bay, Dallas and the Giants. Read

Week 9: Seattle Seahawks vs Washington Redskins, Sunday, Nov. 5 @ 1:05 p.m. PT on FOX

Analysis: The second of Seattle’s only consecutive home games on the schedule has the Seahawks hosting Washington, a team they last played in 2014, and before then in the 2012 postseason when the Seahawks earned their first road playoff win in 30 years. Read

Week 10: Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals, Thursday, Nov. 9 @ 5:25 p.m. on NBC/Amazon

Analysis: Seattle’s only road prime-time game comes on a short week, but the Seahawks get a long break—a mini-bye, if you will—on the back end thanks to a Monday night game the following week. Fans will no doubt hope this game features touchdowns, something that was missing from the bizarre 6-6 tie in Arizona last season. Read

Week 11: Seattle Seahawks vs Atlanta Falcons, Monday, Nov. 20 @ 5:30 p.m. PT on ESPN

Analysis: The Seahawks host former defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and the defending NFC champs on Monday night, a game that will be full of interesting storylines and matchups. Read

Week 12: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Nov. 26 @ 1:05 p.m. PT on FOX

Analysis: The first of three NFC West contests in the final six weeks sends the Seahawks to Santa Clara where they have won three straight since the 49ers moved into Levi’s Stadium. Read

Week 13: Seattle Seahawks vs Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 3 @ 5:30 p.m. PT on NBC

Analysis: This is the second year in a row the Seahawks have hosted three prime-time games and the fifth straight season with four or more prime-time games. This is also the Eagles’ second trip to Seattle in as many years, with the Seahawks winning 24-14 last season. Read

Week 14: Seattle Seahawks at Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 10 @ 10 a.m. PT on FOX

Analysis: Seattle’s farthest road trip also represents its only 10 a.m. PT kickoff of the season, a nice change of pace for a team that has played several early games per season in years past. Read

Week 15: Seattle Seahawks vs Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Dec. 17 @ 1:05 p.m. PT on FOX

Analysis: The Seahawks have won six of seven home games against the Rams under Carroll, but success rarely comes easily against a team that should again feature one of the league’s toughest defensive fronts. Read

Week 16: Seattle Seahawks at Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Dec. 24 @ 1:25 p.m. PT on FOX

Analysis: Last year’s No. 1 seed in the NFC again figures to be a big factor in the playoff picture, meaning this Christmas Eve game could have significant postseason implications for both teams. Read

Week 17: Seattle Seahawks vs Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 31 @ 1:25 p.m. PT on FOX

Analysis: The Cardinals won 10 or more games for three straight years prior to a 7-8-1 season in 2016, and despite last year’s results, they have plenty of talent to contend in the NFC West once again. If the Cardinals do have the bounce-back season they’re hoping for, and if the Seahawks keep doing what they’ve been doing for the past five seasons, then this New Year’s Eve game could be huge for both teams.