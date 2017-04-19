WSU gets 14 hits in 9-4 victory over Seattle University

By Washington State Athletics

PULLMAN, Wash. – Washington State used a two-out go-ahead two-run double from Blake Clanton in the seventh inning before adding three more runs in the eighth to post a 9-4 victory over Seattle University at Bailey-Brayton Field Wednesday afternoon.



The Cougars (16-18) recorded 14 hits including a two from freshman catcher Cal Waterman who hit his first career home run, a solo shot in the eighth inning. Clanton drove in three runs and five players recorded multiple-hit games. Redshirt-freshman Davis Baillie picked up his first career win after two scoreless innings of relief as the Cougar pitching staff allowed just one baserunner after the third inning, an eighth-inning single.



Washington State jumped out to a 2-0 lead as Andres Alvarez lined a single off the pitcher and Dillon Plew was hit by a pitch to put runners on first and second. Justin Harrer followed with a sacrifice bunt and Matheny pulled a pitch into right center for a two-run single.



WSU freshman starter A.J. Block retired the first six hitters before running into trouble in the third. Seattle pushed four runs across with four hits in the inning. Junior reliever Colby Nealy got the final out of the third and posted scoreless fourth and fifth innings.



In the fifth, Plew started the fifth with a double to leftcenter and later scored on a double play ground out to make it a one-run game. WSU evened things up in the sixth as Danny Sinatro got things started with a single through the right side and later stole second. Waterman singled through the right side and Sinatro was able to score after the Seattle rightfielder bobbled the ball in right field, tying the game at 4-4.



With two outs in the seventh, James Rudkin singled to left field and J.J. Hancock walked before Clanton pulled a 2-2 pitch down the right field line to score both runners, giving WSU a 6-4 lead.



The Cougars tacked on three more in the eighth as Waterman led off the inning with an opposite-field solo homer to right field. With two outs, Harrer doubled off the left field wall and Matheny was hit by a pitch before Rudkin singled to right, scoring Harrer from second. Hancock then walked to load the bases and Clanton was hit by a pitch to score another run, making it 9-4.



Junior reliever Ryan Walker worked a scoreless eighth and junior lefthander Scotty Sunitsch sealed things up with a perfect ninth inning.



The Cougars host rival Washington for a three-game Pac-12 Conference series beginning Friday at 5 p.m. All three games will be on the Pac-12 Network.





GAME NOTES…Justin Harrer recorded two hits for his team-leading 14th multiple-hit game…James Rudkin had two hits, extending his hitting streak to eight games…Harrer has reached base in 12 straight games…Rudkin has reached base in 11 straight games…J.J. Hancock had two hits to reach base in his 10th straight game…the Cougars posted their ninth comeback win of the season, overcoming a 4-2 third inning deficit.