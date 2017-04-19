Haniger extends hitting streak to 13 games, as Mariners beat Marlins 10-5

SEATTLE (AP) -- Rookie Mitch Haniger extended his hitting streak to 13 games with three hits and four RBIs, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Miami Marlins 10-5 on Wednesday for their fifth win in six games.

Seattle has stabilized after a shaky first 10 day, receiving a punch of offense on a day Felix Hernandez (2-1) did not have his best stuff.

Haniger led the charge. A night after breaking up a potential no-hitter with a ninth-inning double, Haniger scored in the first inning, had a two-run single in the second and clanged a two-run double off the wall in deep center field in the fourth. Kyle Seager also drove in four runs and was on base four times as the Mariners went 6-3 on their only homestand of April.

Miami starter Edinson Volquez (0-2) barely made it through three innings, giving up four runs and five hits. He walked four for the second straight start.

