TRI-CITIES, WA - On June 2nd, boat racing fans in the Tri-Cities will get a chance to see some of their favorite boats...whether it's the Miss Madison Homestreet Bank boat cruising on the water, or the Graham Trucking U-5.

But they'll also get a chance to see what was once a legendary boat, a boat that was certainly a fan favorite. Taking the boat racing community by storm in the 70s, this boat went on to win a world title in 1974 and a gold cup in '75, both coming in the Tri-Cities. But it wasn't just the wins that made this boat special.

''Coming out in 1973, it was unlike anything had ever seen before," said David Williams, Hydroplane & Boat Race Museum Director. "It was the first boat to be built out of honeycomb aluminum. It was the first boat to have a wing, and it was the first boat at that point to have a wild paint scheme as an all-white boat with the orange and black letters on it. So it's a pretty iconic boat.''

And now, 42 years later, the Pay 'n Pak is coming back. After years of rebuilding, the boat will make its first appearance at the testing session in the Tri-Cities.

''This boat has a significant history," Williams said. "Even though the team was based in Seattle, Pay 'n Pak was owned by Dave Heerensperger. Dave started out in eastern Washington with the Pay 'n Pak stores. He always sort of felt that the Tri-Cities was his home race course. So we're thrilled to bring the boat back here to run on what we all thought was its home race course.''

And for fans, it should be a thrill to see what was once a beloved boat back in the water.

''The super loud V-12, the Allison engines, it will be so fun," said Kathy Powell, Water Follies Director. "That will just bring back everybody's nostalgia and memories from the good old days when the boats were loud. It will be tons of fun.''