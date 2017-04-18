NBC Right Now, SWX only stations in country to broadcast live H1 Unlimited boat racing

TRI-CITIES, WA - We are happy to announce that NBC Right Now and SWX are the only stations in the country to live broadcast H1 Unlimited boat racing.

For the first time in 66 years, Seafair will not be broadcast live on television.

''We were not surprised," says Richard Corella, Chief Operating Officer of H1 Unlimited. "It's a very, very costly production. It takes a lot of man hours. It's unlike any other kind of sport when you have water on one side and shoreline on the other. It requires a lot of technology and is very expensive to put on."

With the change, it means NBC Right Now and SWX are the only TV channels in the country to carry live H1 Unlimited boat racing.

''With the help of the station, you have grown the identity of the boat race, far outweighing the boat race, with all the events that go on around the Water Follies. It's very cool to be a part of that growth,'' Corella said.

Since 2006, NBC Right Now has broadcast the Tri-City Water Follies, providing live coverage every Sunday of the event while even showing Saturday's races during Sunday's broadcast.

Also during that time, the station along with SWX has live-streamed the races on their websites, allowing boat race fans around the world to watch online.

''It's a heritage event for our station," says Cameron Derrick, Station Manager at NBC Right Now. "We hang our hat on that. Every summer it's a big deal at the station to broadcast it; it's something that people look forward to watching every summer. As a station manager, I've been here for four years. I've inherited this and we're going to continue doing it. It's very important to the community."