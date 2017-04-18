Chiawana's assistant wrestling coach to appear on the Ultimate Fighter

PASCO, WA - The Chiawana wrestling team is led by some great wrestlers, having one of the best teams in the area. But some of the credit is due to their coaches, including one who happens to be active in mixed martial arts as well. So much so that he'll be making an appearance on a popular show put on by the UFC.

Reporter Kelly Hinseth learned that by day, Shane Jamie is known to his students as Mr. Jamie and to his athletes as Coach. But when Jamie isn't at Chiawana?

He's an ultimate fighter. On Wednesday night, Jamie will debut as a guest coach on the UFC Ultimate Fighting Competition on Fox Sports 1.

"It's a reality TV show where fighters, if you get picked you get to stay in this house and compete for a six-figure contract," Jamie said. "As the production crew, I don't know what they're gonna show."

Jamie is no stranger to the UFC community - he actually trains with top competitors like Meisha Tate and Brian Caraway.

"Yeah, it was because of Meisha and Brian Carraway who said, 'hey, come down to Sacramento and train,' so they have definitely helped open a lot of doors for me and meet new people," said Jamie. "I also know a lot of people who were contestants on the show so it was cool seeing them and meeting new fighters too."

So while millions of people will be tuning into Fox Sports 1 this Wednesday, you can bet Jamie will be one of them.

"It's a thing that we do; we always get together and watch the Ultimate Fighter to be like, 'oh my gosh, I can't believe they showed that' or 'there I am!' So it's pretty exciting."