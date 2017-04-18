Gonzaga's game against Seattle U canceled due to weather

By Gonzaga Athletics

SPOKANE, Wash. – Tuesday, April 18’s non-conference baseball game between Gonzaga and Seattle U has been cancelled due to forecasted weather in the Spokane area all day Tuesday.

It was to be the first game between Gonzaga and Seattle U since the Redhawks reinstated their program in 2010. There is no make-up date announced.

Gonzaga, coming off a 9-4 win over Washington State April 17, will now travel to Portland for a West Coast Conference series, their last WCC set on the road this year. That Pacific Northwest showdown will begin Friday, April 21, at 6:00 p.m. on Joe Etzel Field.