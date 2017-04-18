Williams-Goss to follow Collins and enter NBA draft

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Nigel Williams-Goss is following teammate Zach Collins into the NBA Draft and intends to hire an agent, ending his brilliant collegiate career after one season at Gonzaga. Williams-Goss made the announcement on Tuesday, in advance of the April 23 deadline for early entrants to declare for the Draft.

"Two years ago, I transferred to Gonzaga University with three main goals: earn my college degree, improve my game, and help Gonzaga reach its first ever Final Four," Williams-Goss wrote on Instagram. "I'm proud to say all three of my goals were met."

Williams-Goss was the WCC West Coast Conference Player of the Year, averaging 16.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.7 assists in his only season at Gonzaga, after transferring from the University of Washington following his sophomore season. In leading the Bulldogs to a first-ever National Championship Game, he eclipsed 20 points in three of Gonzaga's six NCAA Tournament games, including a 23-point effort in the Final Four against South Carolina.

"After many discussions with my coaches and family, I have decided to enter the 2017 NBA Draft with representation," Williams-Goss said. "I am 100% confident in this decision and believe I am prepared both mentally and physically to take this step in my career and my life."

Because Williams-Goss will hire professional representation, he will not have the option of withdrawing his name from the draft and returning to Gonzaga to play collegiately. Freshman Zach Collins also entered the draft, becoming the progam's first ever "one-and-done." They join Adam Morrison, Austin Daye, Kelly Olynyk, and Domantas Sabonis as the only Zags to forego the remainder of their college careers to enter the NBA. Williams-Goss is currently being projected as a 2nd round pick in the draft. He has already earned his degree in Psychology and has begun work on his Masters.

Earlier today, Nigel Williams-Goss spoke with SWX's Sam Adams about his decision to declare for the NBA draft.

"It was really difficult, I always thought that if I had an opportunity to go to the NBA it would be a no-brainer," Williams-Goss said. "But after spending the last two years here, building a relationship with all the fans, the community, my teammates and coaches, it was a lot tougher decision than I thought it would be." "At the end of the day, I thought it was in my best interest and it was my time to move forward."

Teammate Zach Collins announced earlier this month that he would declare for the NBA draft becoming the first one-and-done player in Gonzaga history, but Williams-Goss said that didn't affect his decision to leave early.

"He didn't make his decision based on what I was going to do and I didn't base my decision on him," Williams-Goss said. "We were very supportive of eachother, we were road roommates so we had a lot of time to talk about these things." "I was supportive of his decision but I don't think him coming back another year would have hurt him." "I think I grew a lot from my freshman year, but when a guys projected as a lottery pick, it's kind of hard to turn that down; this has been our goal since we were kids." "No disrespect to him, he didn't play a factor in my decision, it was going to be what I felt most comfortable with."

Although Williams-Goss is leaving for the NBA, he said that Gonzaga will always have a special place in his heart.