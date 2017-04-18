Pre-season hydro testing beginning June 2nd

04-19-17 UPDATE:

TRI-CITIES, WA - Chip Hanauer will not be driving a boat during the testing session, but the Pay-N-Pak will still participate in the testing.

TRI-CITIES, WA - In less than two months, boat racing will be back in the Tri-Cities.

On June 2nd, The H1 Unlimiteds are coming to town for testing. And who will be coming exactly? Only some of the biggest names in the sport. Jimmy Shane and the Miss Homestreet Bank boat will be there, as will J. Michael Kelly in the Graham Trucking U-5. Kelly Stocklin in the Bucket List U-18 will be testing, as will Brian Perkins in the U-21 Payne West and Andrew Tate in the Les Schwab boat.

''It'll be like a mini Columbia Cup," said Kathy Powell, director of Water Follies. "The boats will go out one at a time. They're testing and they're going as fast as they can. They don't have the difficulties associated with having 5 or 6 hydroplanes on the water; they're just going one at a time...so you can hear the rooster tail splash on the water. That's a sound that you'll just never hear, the boats are going crazy fast. It's just amazing and to have the best boats here, we're so fortunate in the Tri-Cities."

For more information about this year's Water Follies, you can visit the website: http://www.waterfollies.com/

Water Follies will be held on July 28th - 30th, 2017.