Gonzaga beats Washington State 9-4

By Washington State Athletics

SPOKANE, Wash. – Washington State dropped a nonconference contest 9-4 to Gonzaga at the Patterson Baseball Complex Monday evening.



The Cougars (15-18) received two hits and two RBI from sophomore shortstop Andres Alvarez and an RBI-double from junior first baseman James Rudkin who extended his hitting streak to seven. Sophomore left fielder Justin Harrer also scored a run, extending his on-base streak to a team-best 11 games. Senior lefthander Trenton Dupre worked 3.2 innings of relief, striking out three. Gonzaga (21-14) recorded 13 hits and took advantage of six walks and two Cougar errors to take the first of three meetings between the two teams.



Gonzaga used three hits to score twice in the first inning before pushing four runs across in the third inning, taking advantage of four walks and a WSU error to push the lead to 6-0.



The Cougars put a run on the board in the fourth as Justin Harrer walked, moved to second on a wild pitch before Rudkin lined a pitch down the right field line for an RBI-double, scoring Harrer. The Bulldogs answered back with a sacrifice fly to make it 7-1.



Washington State loaded the bases in the fifth inning but a runner was thrown out at home after tagging up from third on a fly out, ending the inning. After Gonzaga added another run in the sixth, the Cougars again loaded the bases in the seventh but a popup and line out to left ended the inning.



Alvarez brought home two runs with a bases-loaded double to left in the ninth and another run scored on a wild pitch.



Gonzaga starter Daniel Bies earned the win after allowing one earned run in six innings.



The Cougars return home to host Seattle at 3 p.m. Wednesday.