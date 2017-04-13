Kelsey Plum drafted #1 overall in WNBA draft

Washington Huskies' guard Kelsey Plum has been selected as the number one overall draft pick in the 2017 WNBA draft by the San Antonio Stars.

Plum becomes the first Husky, man or woman, to get drafted number one overall and is the first Husky woman to get drafted in the first round.

This season, Plum broke the NCAA women's all-time scoring record (3,527 points) and single season scoring record (1,109). Plum was finished her career at Washington as a two time All-American and was the 2017 John R. Wooden Award winner. The WNBA season is set to begin on May 13th.