Washington State Senate honors "year of receiver" in Olympia

By Senator Baumgartner

WHEREAS, The 2016 college football season was the Year of the Receiver in the state of Washington with an unprecedented level of talent and accomplishment among wide receivers at Washington's NCAA 4 Division I schools; and

WHEREAS, This group of superstars is on its way to a big future in professional football beginning with the upcoming NFL draft; and

WHEREAS, Kendrick Bourne recorded career stats at Eastern Washington University that are in the top seven in school history; Kendrick received All-Big Sky Conference honors three times, was selected to the Hero Sports FCS All-American team, and earned a selection to the NFL Players Association Bowl; and

WHEREAS, Shaq Hill broke the Eastern Washington University career kickoff return record, became the second Eagle ever to letter in four playoff years, recorded the third most all-purpose yards in school history, and was selected to the Hero Sports FCS All-American team; and

WHEREAS, Cooper Kupp set 29 records at Eastern Washington University, 11 in the conference and 15 in the FCS while earning four-time consensus FCS All-American honors, three-time Academic All-19 American honors, three offensive player of the year awards, the Walter Payton Award, and the Jerry Rice Award as a freshman; and

WHEREAS, The trio of Bourne, Hill, and Kupp combined for 817 catches, 12,412 yards, and 132 touchdowns; and

WHEREAS, River Cracraft became the second most prolific receiver in Washington State University's 124 year college football history, establishing himself as one of the top 20 most successful receivers in Pac-12 history while appearing twice on the Biletnikoff Award watch list and receiving the Laurie Niemi Award from his team for his courage and determination; and

WHEREAS, Gabe Marks holds the Washington State University record for most career receiving yards and holds the Pac-12 record for most receptions, which he achieved while earning back-to-back All-Pac-12 honors and team offensive MVP awards; and

WHEREAS, Dante Pettis set the University of Washington school record for punt return touchdowns and was selected by The Sporting News as an All-American punt returner and achieved All-Pac-12 honors as both a receiver and an academic while recording the seventh most receiving touchdowns in the nation in 2016; and

WHEREAS, John Ross recorded receiving figures that are in the top four in University of Washington's history, placed third in the nation for receiving touchdowns, received multiple All-American and All-Pac-12 honors, made it to the semifinals for the Biletnikoff Award, and blew the socks off scouts at the NFL Combine with a record 4.22 40-yard dash time; and

WHEREAS, No group of receivers from the state of Washington has achieved so much, recording 1,551 receptions, 20,633 yards, and 211 touchdowns combined;

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, That the Washington State Senate honor the staggering achievements of Kendrick Bourne, Shaq Hill, Cooper Kupp, River Cracraft, Gabe Marks, Dante Pettis, and John Ross as athletes, leaders, and academics; and

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, That each of these athletes carry the support and encouragement of the Washington State Senate into their future careers as professionals; and

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, That the 2016 college football season in Washington be remembered as the "Year of the Receiver" because of the unprecedented accomplishments of this class of receivers. I, Hunter G. Goodman, Secretary of the Senate, do hereby certify that this is a true and correct copy of Senate Resolution 8655, 3 adopted by the Senate 4 April 13, 2017 5 HUNTER G. GOODMAN 6 Secretary of the Senate