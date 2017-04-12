Bryan Alberts to transfer from Gonzaga

Gonzaga guard Bryan Alberts will be transfer from Gonzaga, he confirmed to SWX on Wednesday. Alberts just completed his redshirt sophomore season with the Bulldogs, playing in 24 games and averaging 5.9 minutes per game.

The 6-5 guard from Los Angeles started 10 games for the Zags in his redshirt freshman season in 2015-16, averaging 2.6 points in 11.5 minutes per game.

Alberts has not decided where he'll transfer to, but plans to graduate from Gonzaga in the summer, meaning he could be eligible to play immediately at his new school.