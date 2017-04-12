Eli Morgan named to Golden Spikes midseason watch list

By Gonzaga Athletics

DURHAM, N.C.—Junior right-handed pitcher Eli Morgan was added to the Golden Spikes Award Midseason Watch List, as announced by USA Baseball Wednesday.

Morgan is one of 40 players up for the award, given annually to the top amateur baseball player in the country. So far in 2017, Morgan is 5-1 with a 2.02 ERA. The Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif., native leads the West Coast Conference and is ninth in the nation with 72 strikeouts, and he’s notched 10 double-digit strikeout games already this year.

He’s also pitched two consecutive shutouts this season and is the active Division I leader with six in his career. From March 3 to March 25, Morgan pitched 26.1 consecutive scoreless innings, allowing just five hits and four walks while striking out 37 batters.

While Morgan is one of 40 players on the list, he’s the lone WCC representative. He’s also the second Bulldog pitcher in as many years to be named to the Golden Spikes Midseason Watch List. Last season, Brandon Bailey was added to the list as well.

Morgan and the rest of the Gonzaga baseball squad will start a three-game WCC series at Santa Clara on Thursday, April 13, at 6:00 p.m. The series will run through Saturday, April 15.