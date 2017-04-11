Senate to honor 'year of receiver' in Olympia - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Senate to honor 'year of receiver' in Olympia

Marks, Cracraft, Kupp, Hill, Bourne, Ross & Pettis all nominated Marks, Cracraft, Kupp, Hill, Bourne, Ross & Pettis all nominated
OLYMPIA: On Thursday, the Senate will honor the record-breaking and nationally-recognized achievements of 2016’s class of NCAA Division I wide receivers from the state of Washington. An official resolution will be presented by Sen. Michael Baumgartner, R-Spokane, to congratulate these players and mark the 2016 college football season as the “Year of the Receiver” in Washington.
 
“We had an outstanding class of talented receivers play in one of the most successful college football years in state history,” said Baumgartner, chair of the Senate Commerce, Labor and Sports Committee. “Giving them this honor is well-deserved and makes it clear that we are proud of these young men as they go off to represent our world-class schools at the next level.”
 
It is a longstanding practice for the Senate to honor outstanding athletic achievements.
 
The receivers to be honored by the resolution are:
 
Gabe Marks – Washington State University
River Cracraft – Washington State University
Cooper Kupp – Eastern Washington University
Shaq Hill – Eastern Washington University
Kendrick Bourne – Eastern Washington University
John Ross – University of Washington
Dante Pettis – University of Washington
 
These receivers recorded a combined 1,551 receptions, 20,633 yards, and 211 touchdowns over their college careers.
 
The Senate is expected to pass the resolution on Thursday morning at approximately 10 a.m. in the Senate chamber and present the resolution to the players.
