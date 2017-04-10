Seattle Seahawks announce their preseason schedule

The Seahawks announced their 2017 preseason schedule on Monday, and Seattle will open its preseason at the new home of the Chargers, who relocated from San Diego to Los Angeles this offseason. The Seahawks will then play back-to-back preseason games at CenturyLink Field, welcoming the Minnesota Vikings and Kansas City Chiefs to the Pacific Northwest. The club will then wrap up exhibition play in Oakland against the Raiders, marking the 12th straight year the Seahawks and Raiders have faced each other in Week 4 of the preseason.

Three of Seattle’s four preseason games, including Week 1 at the Chargers, Week 2 vs the Vikings, and Week 4 at the Raiders, will be televised locally on Q13 FOX, while Seattle’s Week 3 exhibition matchup vs the Chiefs will be broadcast nationally on CBS, with kickoff set for 5 p.m. PT on Friday, August 25 at CenturyLink Field. The exact dates and times of the Seahawks’ other preseason games will be unveiled in the coming weeks when the League announces the 2017 regular-season schedule.

The Seahawks at Chargers exhibition represents the Chargers’ first game in the L.A. area since 1960, and will be the first-ever NFL game played at Carson, California’s StubHub Center, a 30,000-seat venue that’s home of Major League Soccer’s LA Galaxy. The Chargers will call the site home for the 2017 and 2018 seasons before moving to Inglewood in 2019 in a shared stadium with the Los Angeles Rams.

Since moving from the AFC West to the NFC West in 2002, the Seahawks have usually played an AFC-West heavy preseason schedule, and this year is no different, with three of Seattle’s four preseason opponents (Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders) coming from that division. Last year’s exhibition slate against the Chiefs, Vikings, Cowboys, and Raiders marked the first time since 2010 that the Seahawks did not face at least three AFC West teams in the preseason.

In seven seasons under head coach Pete Carroll, the Seahawks have recorded an 18-10 preseason record, including 4-0 preseasons in 2012 and 2013. Seattle went 3-1 in exhibition play last year.

In past years, the NFL’s regular-season schedule has typically been released within one to two weeks of the preseason schedule announcement, so be on the lookout for more schedule news from the NFL in the near future.

For a look at the Seahawks' 2017 regular-season opponents, click here.

Seattle Seahawks 2017 Preseason Schedule

Preseason Week 1: Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Chargers, Q13 FOX

Preseason Week 2: Seattle Seahawks vs Minnesota Vikings, Q13 FOX

Preseason Week 3: Seattle Seahawks vs Kansas City Chiefs (Friday, Aug. 25 at 5 p.m. PT), CBS

Preseason Week 4: Seattle Seahawks at Oakland Raiders, Q13 FOX