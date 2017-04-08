Both sides have success in Cougs' first Spring scrimmage

By Washington State Athletics

PULLMAN, Wash. – Redshirt sophomore quarterback Tyler Hilinski threw four touchdown passes to lead the offense while redshirt senior Isaac Dotson had a pair of sacks to spark the defense in WSU’s first spring scrimmage of 2017 Saturday at Martin Stadium.

Hilinski opened the scrimmage with a pair of touchdown throws, the first coming on a 24-yard strike to redshirt-freshman Renard Bell who just snuck in over the left side of the end zone. A couple plays later, Hilinski found junior Tavares Martin Jr. in the back of the end zone for an eight-yard score.

The Cougar rushing attack got going with Falk at quarterback during the next two series. Redshirt-sophomore James Williams burst throw a hole on the left side and raced 30 yards untouched for a score before redshirt-senior Jamal Morrow scored on a 20-yard carry up the middle.

The defense dialed up the pressure midway through the scrimmage, as redshirt-juniors Kington Fernandez and Hercules Mata’afa each recorded sacks. Two veterans produced a couple big plays later in the day as senior safety Robert Taylor delivered a big hit over the middle to break up a pass and redshirt-senior linebacker Peyton Pelluer later forced and recovered a fumble. Redshirt-freshman linebacker Justus Rogers made a couple big plays, first recording a sack before dropping back in coverage to pick off a pass for the day’s only interception.

The air raid got going in the final couple series as Hilinski found redshirt-senior C.J. Dimry in the back of the end zone who reached up and snagged a pass with his left hand for a five-yard touchdown. Dimry later finished the day with another impressive play, catching a pass downfield before plowing through two defenders near the goal line for a 31-yard touchdown.

The Cougar defense tallied nine sacks on the day, two from redshirt-junior defensive lineman Nick Begg to join Dotson, while junior defensive back Sean Harper and Rogers led the way with five tackles each.