Mariners drop series opener to Angels 5-1 - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Mariners drop series opener to Angels 5-1

Mariners move to 1-4 on season Mariners move to 1-4 on season

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) -- Cameron Maybin and Kole Calhoun homered, and Jesse Chavez pitched five-hit ball into the sixth inning of the Los Angeles Angels' 5-1 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Friday night.

Mike Trout drove in the first run amid numerous "M-V-P!" chants as the Angels snapped a four-game skid in home openers.

Nelson Cruz drove in the only run for the Mariners, who dropped to 1-4 on their season-opening road trip. Yovani Gallardo (0-1) yielded eight hits and three runs over five innings in his debut for Seattle.

Maybin put his first homer for the Angels into the elevated right-field stands in the sixth inning. Calhoun added a two-run shot in the seventh, also his first of the season.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 SWXRN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.