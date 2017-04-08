WSU falls to #8 Arizona 19-5 in series-opener

By Washington State Athletics

PULLMAN, Wash. – Washington State dropped its series-opener to No. 8 Arizona 19-5 at Bailey-Brayton Field Friday evening.



The Cougars (14-13, 1-6 Pac-12) received two hits from sophomore left fielder Justin Harrer and freshman centerfielder Danny Sinatro along with a two-run home run from junior third baseman Shane Matheny. Arizona recorded 21 hits and used a 12-run sixth inning to improve to 22-7 overall and 6-4 in conference play. The Wildcats entered the game as the country's top scoring team.



Arizona jumped out to an early 3-0 lead using four hits in the first inning including a leadoff homer and a pair of sacrificed flies. The Cougars loaded the bases with two outs in the first inning but the Wildcats ended the threat with a strikeout from reliever Alfonso Rivas who entered the game after the starter JC Cloney left with an injury after facing one batter.



The Wildcats added another run in the third but WSU answered with a two-run homer by Matheny. Harrer got things going with a one-out single to first before Matheny pulled a 1-1 pitch over the wall in right field to make it a 4-2 game.



In the fourth, the Cougars as freshman Danny Sinatro singled into right centerfield with out. One batter later, Alvarez drove a pitch the other way over the right fielder for a double that scored Sinatro. Freshman Dillon Plew followed with a line drive single the other way into left field to score Alvarez, evening things up at 4-4.



Arizona came back with two runs in the fifth before erupting for 12 runs on 10 hits in the sixth inning.



Junior righthander Colby Nealy made his second career start for the Cougars, the first this season and allowed four earned runs in 2.1 innings. Derek Jones took the loss after working 3.1 innings.



The series continues Saturday at 2 p.m.