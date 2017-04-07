Kelsey Plum wins the 2017 John R. Wooden Award

The University of Idaho will join the Big Sky in football in 2018, and EWU will play the Vandals on Oct. 27, 2018, in the first meeting between the two schools since 2012 when Eastern won in Moscow 20-3.More >>
The University of Idaho will join the Big Sky in football in 2018, and EWU will play the Vandals on Oct. 27, 2018, in the first meeting between the two schools since 2012 when Eastern won in Moscow 20-3.More >>
Flynn started 30 games last year for the Cougars and provided a spark on offense, leading the team in assists and ranked second in points per game (15.8 ppg).More >>
Flynn started 30 games last year for the Cougars and provided a spark on offense, leading the team in assists and ranked second in points per game (15.8 ppg).More >>
Bliznyuk became all-time leading scorer in Big Sky and EWU history with 2,169 points, breaking the previous league record of 2,102 and smashing the previous school record of 1,803.More >>
Bliznyuk became all-time leading scorer in Big Sky and EWU history with 2,169 points, breaking the previous league record of 2,102 and smashing the previous school record of 1,803.More >>
Williams wrapped up a stellar career at Gonzaga. He finished his collegiate career with 1,478 points and 1,019 rebounds, eclipsing the 1,000-point and 1,000 rebound mark during his redshirt senior season.More >>
Williams wrapped up a stellar career at Gonzaga. He finished his collegiate career with 1,478 points and 1,019 rebounds, eclipsing the 1,000-point and 1,000 rebound mark during his redshirt senior season.More >>
Big Sky Conference all-time leading scorer Bogdan Bliznyuk will represent Eastern Washington University at the Reese's College All-Star Game this Friday (March 30) in San Antonio, Texas.More >>
Big Sky Conference all-time leading scorer Bogdan Bliznyuk will represent Eastern Washington University at the Reese's College All-Star Game this Friday (March 30) in San Antonio, Texas.More >>
Sam McCullum, former Montana State Bobcat, Minnesota Viking, and Seattle Seahawk, inducted into Montana Football Hall of Fame.More >>
Sam McCullum, former Montana State Bobcat, Minnesota Viking, and Seattle Seahawk, inducted into Montana Football Hall of Fame.More >>
Franks announced on Twitter on Monday that he has yet to sign an agent, but has intentions to do so. Players that sign an agent cannot return to school the following season, even if the go undrafted.More >>
Franks announced on Twitter on Monday that he has yet to sign an agent, but has intentions to do so. Players that sign an agent cannot return to school the following season, even if the go undrafted.More >>
Also beginning next season, the men’s and women’s championship format will change, whereby seeds 7-10 will compete in the opening round, seeds 5-6 will first participate in the second round, seeds 3-4 will first participate in the third round, and the top two seeds will play their first game in the semifinal round.More >>
Also beginning next season, the men’s and women’s championship format will change, whereby seeds 7-10 will compete in the opening round, seeds 5-6 will first participate in the second round, seeds 3-4 will first participate in the third round, and the top two seeds will play their first game in the semifinal round.More >>
SAN BRUNO, Calif. - The West Coast Conference is altering its scheduling with the hope of getting better treatment in terms of seeding and at-large bids for the NCAA Tournament.More >>
SAN BRUNO, Calif. - The West Coast Conference is altering its scheduling with the hope of getting better treatment in terms of seeding and at-large bids for the NCAA Tournament. The WCC Presidents' Council announced Monday that the 10-team league will go to a 16-game schedule next season instead of an 18-game double round-robin.More >>
The University of Washington Men's Basketball Team earned a number five seed in the 2018 National Invitational Tournament and will host four-seed Boise State on Wednesday, March 14 at 7 p.m.More >>
The University of Washington Men's Basketball Team earned a number five seed in the 2018 National Invitational Tournament and will host four-seed Boise State on Wednesday, March 14 at 7 p.m.More >>
David Crisp had 18 points but was the only player in double figures for the Huskies (17-9, 7-6). Washington has lost three consecutive games for the first time this season.More >>
David Crisp had 18 points but was the only player in double figures for the Huskies (17-9, 7-6). Washington has lost three consecutive games for the first time this season.More >>
Jaylen Nowell added 16 points as the Huskies (11-3) put five players in double figures, shot a season-high 67 percent and snapped a 14-game conference losing streak.More >>
Jaylen Nowell added 16 points as the Huskies (11-3) put five players in double figures, shot a season-high 67 percent and snapped a 14-game conference losing streak.More >>
he Washington football program received National Letters of Intent from 18 future student-athletes on the opening day of the first-ever early signing period for NCAA Division I football.
he Washington football program received National Letters of Intent from 18 future student-athletes on the opening day of the first-ever early signing period for NCAA Division I football.
Washington (9-3) matched its entire win total from the 2016-17 season before the end of the non-conference schedule and for a change the Huskies put away an opponent.More >>
Washington (9-3) matched its entire win total from the 2016-17 season before the end of the non-conference schedule and for a change the Huskies put away an opponent.More >>
The Huskies (10-2) were ranked No. 11 in the final College Football Playoff rankings while the Nittany Lions (10-2) were No. 9.More >>
The Huskies (10-2) were ranked No. 11 in the final College Football Playoff rankings while the Nittany Lions (10-2) were No. 9.More >>
The Apple Cup remained decorated in purple for the fifth straight year thanks to a thorough domination by Washington.More >>
The Apple Cup remained decorated in purple for the fifth straight year thanks to a thorough domination by Washington.More >>
Jaylen Nowell scored 25 points and converted crucial free throws down the stretch as Washington held off Seattle in an 89-84 victory on Friday.More >>
Jaylen Nowell scored 25 points and converted crucial free throws down the stretch as Washington held off Seattle in an 89-84 victory on Friday.More >>
Washington State is 9-2 for the first time since 2003 and is looking for its fifth 10-win season in program history (1997, 2001, 2002, 2003).More >>
Washington State is 9-2 for the first time since 2003 and is looking for its fifth 10-win season in program history (1997, 2001, 2002, 2003).More >>
Washington's season came to a crushing end in the first round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Soccer Tournament as Seattle U's goal eight minutes into overtime gave the Redhawks a 3-2 victory.More >>
Washington's season came to a crushing end in the first round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Soccer Tournament as Seattle U's goal eight minutes into overtime gave the Redhawks a 3-2 victory.More >>