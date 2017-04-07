Kelsey Plum wins the 2017 John R. Wooden Award

By Washington Athletics

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – University of Washington women's basketball standout Kelsey Plum has been selected as the winner of the 2017 John R. Wooden Award as announced by Los Angeles Athletic Club on Friday (April 4) in Los Angeles. Plum was presented with the honor by Hall of Famer Ann Meyers Drysdale as part of the inaugural ESPN College Basketball Awards Show.



Plum becomes the first player in program history to earn the prestigious award and just the second Pac-12 player, joining Stanford's Chiney Ogwumike (2014).



The Poway, Calif. native averaged 31.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game and also earned national player of the year honors from the Associated Press, WBCA (Wade Trophy), Atlanta Tip-Off Club (Naismith Trophy) and USBWA (Ann Meyers Drysdale Award).



Plum set the NCAA women's scoring record (3,527) and points in a season (1,109 in 2016-17). She also finished her career as the NCAA women's all-time leader for free throws made (912), breaking a 33-year-old record.



Voters are national women's college basketball experts who ranked 15 balloted players, and Plum recorded the highest point total. All players have proven to their universities that they are making progress toward graduation and are maintaining at least a cumulative 2.0 GPA, an important component of the Award insisted upon by Coach Wooden.



About the John R. Wooden Award

Created in 1976, the John R. Wooden Award is the most prestigious individual honor in college basketball. It is bestowed upon the nation's best player at an institution of higher education who has proven to his or her university that he or she is making progress toward graduation and maintaining a minimum cumulative 2.0 GPA. Previous winners include such notables as Larry Bird ('79), Michael Jordan ('84), Tim Duncan ('97), Candace Parker ('07 and '08), Kevin Durant ('09) and Maya Moore of Connecticut ('09 and `11). Stanford's Chiney Ogwumike won the 2014 John R. Wooden Award.



Since its inception, the John R. Wooden Award has contributed close to a million dollars to universities' general scholarship funds in the names of the All American recipients. The Award has also sent more than 1,000 underprivileged children to week-long college basketball camps in the Award's name. Additionally, the John R. Wooden Award partners with Special Olympics Southern California (SOSC) each year to host the Wooden Award Special Olympics Southern California Basketball Tournament. The day-long tournament, which brings together Special Olympic athletes and the All Americans, takes place at The Los Angeles Athletic Club tomorrow.



Women's John R. Wooden Award All-Time Winners