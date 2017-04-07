Przemek Karnowski wins the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award

By Gonzaga Athletics

LOS ANGELES -- Gonzaga men's basketball's Przemek Karnowski received the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award at the ESPN College Basketball Awards Show, presented by Wendy's, at the Novo theater on Friday.

Named after Hall of Famer and three-time NCAA Champion Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the annual honor in its third year recognizes the top center in Division I men's college basketball. The winner of the 2017 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award was determined by a combination of fan votes and input from the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame's selection committee.

Karnowski helped guide the Zags to the national championship game and a program-record 37 wins this season. He finished his five-year stint with the most victories in a career in Div. I history. He won 137 of the 152 games he played in at GU.

Karnowski was named All-West Coast Conference First Team and First Team Academic All-Conference with a 3.43 GPA. While working on his masters of Business Administration, he averaged 12.2 points, shooting 58.6 percent from the field. The redshirt senior pulled down 5.8 rebounds per game. He was recently named to the Senior CLASS Award Team for his efforts in the classroom, the community and on the court.

Karnowski accepted his award from Abdul-Jabbar at the show. The other finalists for the award were Tim Kempton Jr. of Lehigh, Saint Mary's Jock Landale, Angel Delgado of Seton Hall, and Wisconsin's Ethan Happ.

Previous winners of the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award include Jakob Poeltl, Utah (2016) and Frank Kaminsky, Wisconsin (2015).

Nigel Williams-Goss was also recognized as a finalist for the John R. Wooden Award at the show. The 41st annual presentation of the John R. Wooden Award to the men’s most outstanding college basketball player went to Kansas' Frank Mason III. Williams-Goss was one of 10 members on the Wooden Award All American Team. He was one of only five student-athletes invited to Los Angeles for the presentation.