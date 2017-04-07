Zags host conference leader San Diego for 3-game series

Pos. No. Name Yr. Notable

C 23 Jake Roberts Sr. Has thrown out last three attempted base stealers (since March 13).

1B 22 Jake Vieth Jr. Hit game-winning two-run home run in game one at Pepperdine April 1.

2B 37 Justin Jacobs Sr. .307 career hitter vs. San Diego...7 H, 2 2B, 5 RBIs, 3 walks.

3B 17 Jeff Bohling RSr. Four hits, two of which were doubles, at San Diego last year.

SS 6 Gunnar Schubert Jr. Season-long six game hit streak at home March 18-25.

LF 11 Sam Brown RSr. Eight games played, 19 hits away from GU's career top 10 lists.

CF 16 Tyler Frost Jr. Tied for second in WCC and equaled personal best with seven HRs.

RF 38 Daniel Fredrickson RSo. Hitting .385 (10H, 2 2B, 6 R, 4 RBI) at home this season.