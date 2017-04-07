Josh Hawkinson invited to play in Portsmouth Invitational Tournament

By Washington State Athletics

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Washington State men's basketball senior Josh Hawkinson has continued to be busy on the court, even after the end of the 2016-17 season, as he was invited to play in the prestigious Portsmouth Invitational Tournament (PIT), April 12-15, at Churchland High School at Portsmouth, Va.



For 65 consecutive years, the PIT has invited 64 of the best college basketball seniors from across the nation to participate in a four-day, 12-game tournament played in front of NBA scouts. Hawkinson is the first Cougar since DaVonté Lacy in 2015 to receive a PIT invitation.



As one of 21 seniors invited to play in the Reese's College All-Star Game March 31 at the Final Four, Hawkinson recorded six points and six rebounds in 19 minutes. The Shoreline, Wash., native started at center for the West All-Stars.



Hawkinson concluded his Washington State career as the school's career record holder for rebounds and double-doubles with 1,015 rebounds and 56 double-doubles. He also holds the single-season rebounding record which he set as a sophomore in 2014-15.



This season, Hawkinson ranked second in the Pac-12 in rebounding with 10.2 rebounds per game, tied for first for free throw percentage at .833, 12th for scoring with 15.5 points per game and fifth for minutes played (35.4 mpg). Hawkinson led the league and ranked fifth in the nation with 8.4 defensive boards a game. He became the 13th Pac-12 player to reach the 1,000 career rebounds and ranks 12th all-time in the league. Hawkinson also finished his Pac-12 career ranked eighth with 583 rebounds in conference play.



Hawkinson earned his degree in just three years, receiving a business degree in the summer of 2016. He's currently working on his master's in business administration, which he is set to receive in May of this year. He's a three-time Pac-12 All-Academic honoree and was named the Pac-12 Scholar-Athlete of the Year this year.



Complete PIT rosters and a tournament schedule will be announced April 10.