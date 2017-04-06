Former Tri-City Americans goalie Eric Comrie called up to NHL - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Former Tri-City Americans goalie Eric Comrie called up to NHL

by Brad Hegland, SWX Associate Producer
Former Tri-City Americans goalie Eric Comrie got called up to play for the Winnipeg Jets today.

The 21-year-old was drafted in the 2nd round of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft by the Jets and spent his first four years of his career playing for the Americans. During his stint with the Americans, Comrie won both the 2014 and 2015 Playoff MVP Award, becoming the third goaltender in franchise history to win the award. He is also the American's all-time leader with a .916 save percentage.

Comrie then played for both the AHL's St. John's IceCaps and Manitoba Moose from the 2013-2017 season, before being called up to the NHL today.

RS Scoring RS Goalie Stats PO Scoring
Season Team Lge GP A PIM Min GA EN SO GAA W L T Svs Pct GP A PIM
2010-11 Tri-City Americans WHL - - - - - - - - - - - - - 1 0 0
2011-12 Tri-City Americans WHL 31 1 2 1663 74 2 3 2.67 19 6 2 666 0.900 - - -
2012-13 Tri-City Americans WHL 37 3 2 2178 95 5 2 2.62 20 14 3 1023 0.915 - - -
2013-14 Tri-City Americans WHL 60 0 2 3523 151 11 4 2.57 26 25 9 1849 0.925 5 0 0
2013-14 St. John's IceCaps AHL 2 0 0 113 12 0 0 6.35 0 2 0 58 0.829 - - -
2014-15 Tri-City Americans WHL 40 1 0 2402 115 5 1 2.87 20 19 1 1227 0.914 4 0 0
2014-15 St. John's IceCaps AHL 3 0 0 185 7 0 0 2.27 2 1 0 81 0.920 - - -
2015-16 Manitoba Moose AHL 46 0 0 2600 135 10 1 3.12 13 25 7 1323 0.907 - - -
2016-17 Manitoba Moose AHL 48 0 0 2742 136 8 2 2.98 17 25 2 1307 0.906 






































