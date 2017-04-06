Former Tri-City Americans goalie Eric Comrie called up to NHL

After a 14-year run, Sunday marked the finale for the final full IRONMAN race in Coeur d'Alene. In the end, two first-time winners were victorious in the last 140.6 race in the Lake City.More >>
Despite an early goal, the Shadow Women's First Team saw visiting Washington Timbers reply to even things up at halftime and go on to score three more in the second half to eliminate the defending Northwest Premier League champions out of the playoffs in the semifinals with a 4-1 victory.More >>
LEWISTON, Idaho –Top seed Oklahoma City and No. 5 seed Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) decided to flirt with disaster in their winner’s bracket game at the 61st annual Avista-NAIA World Series on Monday night.More >>
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The LCSC baseball now knows its path to a third-consecutive title and 19th overall National Championship. The Warriors were named the No. 5 Seed in the 10-team 2017 Avista NAIA Baseball World Series. They will play No. 4 Keiser at 7 p.m. on Friday May 26. LCSC finished the regular season with an overall record of 35-13.More >>
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – (Bracket – PDF | Schedule) The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has announced the seeds and bracket for the 2017 Avista-NAIA Baseball World Series, hosted by Lewis-Clark State (Idaho).More >>
LaVar Ball's Big Baller Brand unveiled the ZO2 shoe line that he designed for his son and UCLA basketball star Lonzo Ball on Thursday. This has caused mixed reactions among many people because the shoes retail for $495 and that is not the most expensive pair. A Lonzo Ball-autographed pair of the shoes, in the "Wet" color scheme, are being sold for $995.More >>
The 21-year-old was drafted in the 2nd round of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft by the Jets and spent his first four years of his career playing for the Americans. During his stint with the Americans, Comrie won both the 2014 and 2015 Playoff MVP Award, becoming the third goaltender in franchise history to win the award. He is also the American's all-time leader with a .916 save percentage.More >>
BILLINGS, Mont. – (Box Score) Daniela Wallen scored 25 points and Daniela Galindo added 19 to lead Oklahoma City to their ninth national championship, as the Stars downed Lewis Clark State (Idaho), 73-66, in the championship game of the 2017 NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball National Championship, presented by Wells Fargo, at the Rimrock Auto Arena at MetraPark. With the win, Oklahoma City ends the year with a 34-6 and expands in record at the national champ...More >>
The Empire (3-1) went on the road in Week 5 of the 2017 IFL regular season and defeated the Colorado Crush (0-4) by a final score of 70-37 at the Budweiser Events Center in Loveland. Colorado’s first and only lead of the game came after their opening possession as quarterback Sean Goldrich connected with Erick Brundidge on a seven-yard pass. Spokane would go on to debut their wishbone formation for the first time in the season with linebackers Nick Haag and ...More >>
Klay Thompson wanted one more quarter. He wanted to score 80, and thinks he absolutely could have. Hard to argue that one: He went off for 60 points in 29 head-shaking, jaw-dropping, defense-breaking minutes.More >>
Sam McCullum, former Montana State Bobcat, Minnesota Viking, and Seattle Seahawk, inducted into Montana Football Hall of Fame.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs rallied from a 4-0 deficit to within one goal on Sunday night in Portland, falling just short in a 4-3 loss to the Winterhawks in Game 2 of their first round playoff series.More >>
It wouldn’t be a surprise for a rookie 16-year-old forward to feel some nerves in his first Western Hockey League playoff game. Spokane Chiefs forward Luke Toporowski has no time for that.More >>
Johnson, 33, started 15 games last year for a Minnesota defense that led the NFL in total defense and scoring defense, and ranked second in both rush and pass defense.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs and Portland Winterhawks are set to face each other in the first round of the 2018 WHL Playoffs, marking the 11th time the two teams have met in the postseason.More >>
Willson, a fifth-round pick in the 2013 draft, appeared in 72 games over five seasons, catching 89 passes for 1,129 yards and 11 touchdowns.More >>
Spokane Chiefs Jaret Anderson-Dolan and Ty Smith were each named 2017-18 Western Conference First Team All-Stars.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs dropped their fourth game in a row in their regular season home finale on Friday night, 2-1 to the visiting Tri-City Americans.More >>
