Former Tri-City Americans goalie Eric Comrie called up to NHL

Former Tri-City Americans goalie Eric Comrie got called up to play for the Winnipeg Jets today.

The 21-year-old was drafted in the 2nd round of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft by the Jets and spent his first four years of his career playing for the Americans. During his stint with the Americans, Comrie won both the 2014 and 2015 Playoff MVP Award, becoming the third goaltender in franchise history to win the award. He is also the American's all-time leader with a .916 save percentage.

Comrie then played for both the AHL's St. John's IceCaps and Manitoba Moose from the 2013-2017 season, before being called up to the NHL today.