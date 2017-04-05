Kiara Kudron named to DI-AAA scholar athlete team

By Gonzaga Athletics

CLEVELAND – Kiara Kudron was named to the Women’s Scholar Athlete Team announced by the DI-AAA Athletics Directors Association Tuesday.

The 10 winners of the 15th Annual Division I-AAA Athletics Directors Association (DI-AAA ADA) Scholar-Athlete Awards presented by ARMS Software were announced by the Association.

Kudron is currently completing her master’s degree in organizational leadership and maintains a 3.95 GPA. Kiara emerged as a dominant force in the West Coast Conference this season. The New Boston, Michigan native was selected First Team All-WCC, WCC All-Tournament, WCC All-Academic First Team, and was a WCC Player of the Week. This season alone, the redshirt senior led the Zags in scoring eight times, led in rebounds 19 times, led in assists 11 times, and led in steals six times. She shot 51 percent from the field, third in the conference this season. She finished with 35 career games with eight or more rebounds. She graduated last spring with a degree in physical education, and was a two-time All-Academic selection. Kiara started in 56 of her career 126 games, and was on the court for 97 Gonzaga wins. She became the 17th member of the 600-rebound club finishing with 651, 10th all-time.

She is the fifth Zag to be honored with the award in program history, and third under head coach Lisa Fortier, joining Shelby Cheslek from last season and Sunny Greinacher from 2015.

"Our association is thrilled with the high quality of this year's group of women's and men's scholar-athlete award winners," stated Tim Hall, chair of the Division I-AAA Scholar-Athlete Team Selection Committee and athletics director at the University of Maryland Baltimore County. "Our basketball programs are the primary focus of I-AAA athletics and recognizing these scholar-athletes, the Scholar-Athletes of the Year and the postgraduate scholarship recipients for their outstanding accomplishments is very gratifying for our organization."

"Student-athletes invest so much time and energy to stay ahead in their studies, while giving their best in competition," said Troy Austin, president of the Division I-AAA Athletics Directors Association and athletics director at Longwood University. "It says a lot about a young person when they can perform at a high level in both areas. On behalf of the Division I-AAA Athletics Directors Associaiton, I would like to congratulate the Scholar-Athletes of the Year and the postgraduate scholarship recipients for their accomplishments in the classroom and on the field. This deserving group of outstanding individuals exemplifies the student-athlete model."

Basketball players from all Division I-AAA ADA member institutions are eligible for these prestigious awards. Each of the nominees was required to have a minimum grade point average of 3.20 (on a 4.00 scale) in undergraduate study and have been a starter or important reserve with legitimate athletics credentials. Nominated student-athletes must have participated in at least 50 percent of the team's games listed on the nomination form. To be eligible for nomination to the Scholar-Athlete Team, he/she must have reached JUNIOR academic standing at their institution (ineligible athletics transfers are not eligible). To be eligible for the postgraduate scholarship, he/she must have completed eight semesters or the equivalent number of quarters at their institution. Preference was given to those on track to graduate in spring/summer 2017.

About Division I-AAA ADA: Now in its 16th year, the Division I-AAA Athletics Directors Association's mission is to enhance initiatives common to its Division I-AAA membership (the 99 Division I institutions that do not sponsor football), in particular, aspects related to their flagship basketball programs. For more information on the Division I-AAA ADA, please visit www.div1aaa-ada.com. The Division I-AAA ADA is administered by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA), which is in its 52nd year. For more information on NACDA and the 17 professional associations that fall under its umbrella, please visit www.nacda.com.

