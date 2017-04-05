DI-AAA ADA recognizes Williams-Goss and Karnowski

By Gonzaga Athletics

CLEVELAND -- Nigel Williams-Goss was named the DI-AAA ADA Men's Scholar Athlete of the Year, while Przemek Karnowski was selected to the Men's Scholar Athlete Team. The 10 winners of the 15th Annual Division I-AAA Athletics Directors Association (DI-AAA ADA) Scholar-Athlete Awards presented by ARMS Software were announced by the DI-AAA Athletics Directors Association Tuesday.

Williams-Goss was named First Team Academic All-American after boasting a 3.84 GPA. He received his undergraduate degree in psychology during the season and is currently working on his master's degree in Organizational Leadership. This season, he was named the West Coast Conference Player of the Year, and led Gonzaga in scoring (16.8 points per game), assists (4.7 per game) and steals (1.7 per game). The redshirt junior also grabbed 6.0 rebounds per game.

Karnowski was named First Academic All-Conference with a 3.43 GPA. While working on his masters of Business Administration, he averaged 12.2 points, shooting 58.6 percent from the field. The redshirt senior pulled down 5.8 rebounds per game. He became the NCAA's all-time leader in wins this season. Karnowski won 137 of the 152 games he played in while at GU. He was recently named to the Senior CLASS Award Team.

"Our association is thrilled with the high quality of this year's group of women's and men's scholar-athlete award winners," stated Tim Hall, chair of the Division I-AAA Scholar-Athlete Team Selection Committee and athletics director at the University of Maryland Baltimore County. "Our basketball programs are the primary focus of I-AAA athletics and recognizing these scholar-athletes, the Scholar-Athletes of the Year and the postgraduate scholarship recipients for their outstanding accomplishments is very gratifying for our organization."

"Student-athletes invest so much time and energy to stay ahead in their studies, while giving their best in competition," said Troy Austin, president of the Division I-AAA Athletics Directors Association and athletics director at Longwood University. "It says a lot about a young person when they can perform at a high level in both areas. On behalf of the Division I-AAA Athletics Directors Associaiton, I would like to congratulate the Scholar-Athletes of the Year and the postgraduate scholarship recipients for their accomplishments in the classroom and on the field. This deserving group of outstanding individuals exemplifies the student-athlete model."

Basketball players from all Division I-AAA ADA member institutions are eligible for these prestigious awards. Each of the nominees was required to have a minimum grade point average of 3.20 (on a 4.00 scale) in undergraduate study and have been a starter or important reserve with legitimate athletics credentials. Nominated student-athletes must have participated in at least 50 percent of the team's games listed on the nomination form. To be eligible for nomination to the Scholar-Athlete Team, he/she must have reached JUNIOR academic standing at their institution (ineligible athletics transfers are not eligible). To be eligible for the postgraduate scholarship, he/she must have completed eight semesters or the equivalent number of quarters at their institution. Preference was given to those on track to graduate in spring/summer 2017.



About Division I-AAA ADA: The Division I-AAA ADA is administered by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA), which is in its 52nd year. For more information on NACDA and the 17 professional associations that fall under its umbrella, please visit www.nacda.com. Now in its 16th year, the Division I-AAA Athletics Directors Association's mission is to enhance initiatives common to its Division I-AAA membership (the 99 Division I institutions that do not sponsor football), in particular, aspects related to their flagship basketball programs. For more information on the Division I-AAA ADA, please visit www.div1aaa-ada.com.



Men's Scholar-Athlete Team

Name Instutution GPA Major Evan Bradds Belmont University 3.49 Finance Mike Crawford Saint Louis University 3.84 Accounting Clayton Custer Loyola University Chicago 3.59 Finance Billy Garrett DePaul University 3.242 Finance Przemek Karnowski Gonzaga University 3.43 Business Administration Nate Kratch Santa Clara University 3.89 Psychology Albert Owens Oral Roberts University 3.62 History Kevin Vannatta UNC Asheville 3.927 Accounting Nigel Williams-Goss Gonzaga University 3.84 Psychology Giacomo Zilli UNC Asheville 3.966 Management/Economics