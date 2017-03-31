Josh Hawkinson named Senior Class Award first team All-American

By WSU Athletics

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. – The honors continue for Washington State men's basketball senior Josh Hawkinson, as he has been named a 2016-17 Senior CLASS Award® First Team All-American for Division I men's basketball, it was announced Friday.



Villanova's Josh Hart won the Senior CLASS Award® and joins Hawkinson on the first team. Duke's Amile Jefferson, Gonzaga's Przemek Karnowski and Kansas's Frank Mason III complete the five-man Senior CLASS Award® First Team. The second team consists of Jaron Blossomgame of Clemson, Evan Bradds of Belmont, Nigel Hayes of Wisconsin, Peter Jok of Iowa and Tim Kempton of Lehigh.



Hawkinson is the first Cougar to be named a Senior CLASS Award® First or Second Team All-American. He was named to the initial list of 30 candidates in January, which was cut down to the 10 finalists in mid-February. Fans were able to vote online for their winner through March 20. Those votes were combined with those of the media and Division I head coaches to determine the winner and first and second teams.



To be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must be classified as an NCAA Division I senior and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition. An acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School ®, the Senior CLASS Award® focuses on the total student-athlete and encourages students to use their platform in athletics to make a positive impact as leaders in their communities.



Hawkinson concluded his Washington State career as the school's career record holder for rebounds and double-doubles with 1,015 rebounds and 56 double-doubles. He also holds the single-season rebounding record which he set as a sophomore in 2014-15.



This season, Hawkinson ranks second in the Pac-12 in rebounding with 10.2 rebounds per game, tied for first for free throw percentage at .833, 12th for scoring with 15.5 points per game and fifth for minutes played (35.4 mpg). Hawkinson leads the league and ranks fifth in the nation with 8.4 defensive boards a game. He became the 13th Pac-12 player to reach the 1,000 career rebounds and ranks 12th all-time in the league. Hawkinson also finished his Pac-12 career ranked eighth with 583 rebounds in conference play.



Hawkinson earned his degree in just three years, receiving a business degree in the summer of 2016. He's currently working on his master's in business administration, which he is set to receive in May of this year. He's a three-time Pac-12 All-Academic honoree and was named the Pac-12 Scholar-Athlete of the Year this year.



For more information on each of the finalists, visit seniorCLASSaward.com.



Senior CLASS Award First Team All-Americans

Josh Hart, Villanova

Josh Hawkinson, Washington State

Amile Jefferson, Duke

Przemek Karnowski, Gonzaga

Frank Mason III, Kansas



Senior CLASS Award Second Team All-Americans

Jaron Blossomgame, Clemson

Evan Bradds, Belmont

Nigel Hayes, Wisconsin

Peter Jok, Iowa

Tim Kempton, Lehigh

