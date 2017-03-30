Spokane Chiefs part ways with Head Coach Don Nachbaur - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Spokane Chiefs part ways with Head Coach Don Nachbaur

By Spokane Chiefs
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Chiefs and Head Coach Don Nachbaur have mutually agreed to part ways. Nachbaur had been with the organization since 2010.
 
“Don is one of the winningest coaches in WHL and Chiefs history,” said Chiefs’ General Manager Scott Carter. “We’d like to thank him for his time in Spokane and wish him all the best in the future.”
 
Nachbaur, who had previously coached the Seattle Thunderbirds and Tri-City Americans of the Western Hockey League, was behind the bench for 496 games with the Chiefs, amassing a 261-190-30-18 record over seven seasons. He ranks first in franchise history in regular season games coached (496) and games won (261). Nachbaur also ranks third in WHL history with 692 career wins.
 
“We appreciate the tremendous amount of work and dedication Don gave to our team,” added Chiefs’ managing partner Bobby Brett. “We are grateful to Don and the Nachbaur family for their contributions.”
 
The organization will begin an extensive search for a new head coach immediately.
