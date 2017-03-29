Central Washington releases 2017 football schedule - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Central Washington releases 2017 football schedule

Courtesy: Central Washington Athletics Courtesy: Central Washington Athletics

By Central Washington Athletics

ELLENSBURG, Wash.- Central Washington University head football coach Ian Shoemaker has announced the Wildcats 2017 football schedule.  The Wildcats will play 11 games in 2017 with five home contests.
 
Central's 2017 opener is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 2 at 5 p.m. against Texas A&M Kingsville in Kingsville, Texas. The Javelinas finished the 2016 season with a 9-3 record, including a 24-17 victory over Southern Arkansas in the Agent Barry Live United Bowl.
 
In addition to the Javelinas, the Wildcats' non-conference schedule includes playing at Dixie State (Sept. 23) and hosting North Alabama (Oct. 21). Last year, CWU defeated Dixie State, 40-18, in a game that featured seven sacks for the Wildcats. The University of North Alabama Lions faced Northwest Missouri State in the NCAA Division II Football National Championships last season. The Lions fell 29-3 to Northwest Missouri State, but returns second-team all-region wide receiver Dre Hall and kicker Kevin Henke.
 
"We are very excited about our upcoming season, especially our non-conference opponents," Ian Shoemaker said.  "We are consistently looking to face the best out of conference teams possible, and continue to get contests that gain attention nationally.  These are the types of teams we might face in the playoffs which is where we want to be at the end of the season."
 
CWU's first home game is against Western Oregon University on Saturday, Sept. 9. The following Saturday, the Wildcats will travel to Azusa, California to face the defending GNAC Champions Azusa Pacific University.
 
With the subtraction of Texas A&M Kingsville, Dixie State and North Alabama from the Great Northwest Athletic Conference, all eight games against GNAC schools will count towards the conference standings in 2017.
 
Homecoming falls on Oct. 7 against Humboldt State University after hosting Simon Fraser University the week before.
 
The Wildcats wrap up its 2017 regular season campaign with a rematch against Humboldt State University on Saturday, Nov. 11. 
 

Date Opponent Time PST Location
Sept. 2  Texas A&M Kingsville 5 p.m. Kingsville, Texas
Sept. 9 *Western Oregon 1 p.m. Ellensburg, Wash.
Sept. 16 *Azusa Pacific 6 p.m. Azusa, Calif.
Sept. 23 Dixie State 5 p.m. St. George, Utah
Sept. 30 *Simon Fraser 1 p.m. Ellensburg, Wash.
Oct. 7 *Humboldt State (Homecoming) 1 p.m. Ellensburg, Wash.
Oct. 14 *Western Oregon TBD         Monmouth, Ore.
Oct. 21 North Alabama 1 p.m. Ellensburg, Wash.
Oct. 28 *Azusa Pacific 1 p.m. Ellensburg, Wash.
Nov. 4 *Simon Fraser TBD Burnaby, B.C. Canada
Nov. 11 *Humboldt State 1 p.m. Arcata, Calif

Bold = Home Game
* = GNAC Contest
 

  • CWUMore>>

  • Central Washington prepares for season opener vs. Texas A&M Kingsville

    Central Washington prepares for season opener vs. Texas A&M Kingsville

    CWU led the NCAA in tackles for loss last season. Photo: Central Washington AthleticsCWU led the NCAA in tackles for loss last season. Photo: Central Washington Athletics

    The Wildcats bring back the core of its defense that led the NCAA in tackles for loss a year ago.  Central averaged 10.7 TFL per game, with Kevin Haynes taking care of 19 himself.  Haynes' running mate, Sean Elledge, was tied for second most on the 2016 squad with 17.5.

    More >>

    The Wildcats bring back the core of its defense that led the NCAA in tackles for loss a year ago.  Central averaged 10.7 TFL per game, with Kevin Haynes taking care of 19 himself.  Haynes' running mate, Sean Elledge, was tied for second most on the 2016 squad with 17.5.

    More >>

  • CWU football lands Division II Football Showcase game on ESPN3

    CWU football lands Division II Football Showcase game on ESPN3

    Courtesy: CWU AthleticsCourtesy: CWU Athletics

    PORTLAND, Ore. – When Azusa Pacific and Central Washington meet on the football field for the second time in 2017, they will square off in front of a national audience. The Oct. 28 between the two games, which will take place in Ellensburg, Wash., will be one of 18 games selected this season for the 2017 NCAA Division II Football Showcase.

    More >>

    PORTLAND, Ore. – When Azusa Pacific and Central Washington meet on the football field for the second time in 2017, they will square off in front of a national audience. The Oct. 28 between the two games, which will take place in Ellensburg, Wash., will be one of 18 games selected this season for the 2017 NCAA Division II Football Showcase.

    More >>

  • Central Washington releases 2017 football schedule

    Central Washington releases 2017 football schedule

    Courtesy: Central Washington AthleticsCourtesy: Central Washington Athletics

    ELLENSBURG, Wash.- Central Washington University head football coach Ian Shoemaker has announced the Wildcats 2017 football schedule.  The Wildcats will play 11 games in 2017 with five home contests.   Central's 2017 opener is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 2 at 5 p.m. against Texas A&M Kingsville in Kingsville, Texas. The Javelinas finished the 2016 season with a 9-3 record, including a 24-17 victory over Southern Arkansas in the Agent B...

    More >>

    ELLENSBURG, Wash.- Central Washington University head football coach Ian Shoemaker has announced the Wildcats 2017 football schedule.  The Wildcats will play 11 games in 2017 with five home contests.   Central's 2017 opener is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 2 at 5 p.m. against Texas A&M Kingsville in Kingsville, Texas. The Javelinas finished the 2016 season with a 9-3 record, including a 24-17 victory over Southern Arkansas in the Agent B...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 SWXRN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.