Central Washington releases 2017 football schedule

By Central Washington Athletics

ELLENSBURG, Wash.- Central Washington University head football coach Ian Shoemaker has announced the Wildcats 2017 football schedule. The Wildcats will play 11 games in 2017 with five home contests.



Central's 2017 opener is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 2 at 5 p.m. against Texas A&M Kingsville in Kingsville, Texas. The Javelinas finished the 2016 season with a 9-3 record, including a 24-17 victory over Southern Arkansas in the Agent Barry Live United Bowl.



In addition to the Javelinas, the Wildcats' non-conference schedule includes playing at Dixie State (Sept. 23) and hosting North Alabama (Oct. 21). Last year, CWU defeated Dixie State, 40-18, in a game that featured seven sacks for the Wildcats. The University of North Alabama Lions faced Northwest Missouri State in the NCAA Division II Football National Championships last season. The Lions fell 29-3 to Northwest Missouri State, but returns second-team all-region wide receiver Dre Hall and kicker Kevin Henke.



"We are very excited about our upcoming season, especially our non-conference opponents," Ian Shoemaker said. "We are consistently looking to face the best out of conference teams possible, and continue to get contests that gain attention nationally. These are the types of teams we might face in the playoffs which is where we want to be at the end of the season."



CWU's first home game is against Western Oregon University on Saturday, Sept. 9. The following Saturday, the Wildcats will travel to Azusa, California to face the defending GNAC Champions Azusa Pacific University.



With the subtraction of Texas A&M Kingsville, Dixie State and North Alabama from the Great Northwest Athletic Conference, all eight games against GNAC schools will count towards the conference standings in 2017.



Homecoming falls on Oct. 7 against Humboldt State University after hosting Simon Fraser University the week before.



The Wildcats wrap up its 2017 regular season campaign with a rematch against Humboldt State University on Saturday, Nov. 11.



Date Opponent Time PST Location Sept. 2 Texas A&M Kingsville 5 p.m. Kingsville, Texas Sept. 9 *Western Oregon 1 p.m. Ellensburg, Wash. Sept. 16 *Azusa Pacific 6 p.m. Azusa, Calif. Sept. 23 Dixie State 5 p.m. St. George, Utah Sept. 30 *Simon Fraser 1 p.m. Ellensburg, Wash. Oct. 7 *Humboldt State (Homecoming) 1 p.m. Ellensburg, Wash. Oct. 14 *Western Oregon TBD Monmouth, Ore. Oct. 21 North Alabama 1 p.m. Ellensburg, Wash. Oct. 28 *Azusa Pacific 1 p.m. Ellensburg, Wash. Nov. 4 *Simon Fraser TBD Burnaby, B.C. Canada Nov. 11 *Humboldt State 1 p.m. Arcata, Calif

Bold = Home Game

* = GNAC Contest

