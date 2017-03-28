How well do baseball fans know Gonzaga? - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

How well do baseball fans know Gonzaga?

Posted: Updated:
PHOENIX -

You know it's a good basketball season when hoops overlaps with spring baseball. And luckily for us Mariners fans, the NCAA Tournament is happening right down the road from Mariners spring training games.

SWX spoke with players about the Zags historic Final Four run, and quizzed baseball fans to see how much they know about college basketball. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 SWXRN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.