Williams-Goss named AP 2nd team All-American, Karnowski honorable mention All-American

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Gonzaga men's basketball's Nigel Williams-Goss was tabbed Second Team All-American by the Associated Press Tuesday. He also received consensus Second Team All-American status. Przemek Karnowski was named honorable mention All-American.

The teams were selected by the 65-member national media panel that votes on the AP Top 25. Votes were based on the regular season and conference tournaments. Statistics are through March 12.



First Team

Frank Mason III, Kansas, 5-11, 190, senior, Petersburg, Va., 20.8 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 5.1 apg, 48.7 3-pt fg pct, 36.2 minutes (65 first-place votes, 325 points).

Josh Hart, Villanova, 6-5½, 215, senior, Silver Spring, Md., 18.9 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 3.1 apg, 50.8 fg pct, 40.7 3-pt fg pct, 1.6 steals (62, 319).

Caleb Swanigan, Purdue, 6-9, 250, sophomore, Fort Wayne, Ind., 18.5 ppg, 12.6 rpg, 2.9 apg, 53.4 fg pct, 43.1 3-pt fg pct (61, 308).

Lonzo Ball, UCLA, 6-6, 190, freshman, Chino Hills, Calif., 14.6 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 7.9 apg, 54.4 fg pct, 41.0 3-pt fg pct, 2.0 steals (54, 296).

Justin Jackson, North Carolina, 6-8, 210, junior, Tomball, Texas, 18.1 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 2.7 apg (24, 223).

Second Team

Nigel Williams-Goss , Gonzaga, 6-3, 195, junior, Happy Valley, Ore., 16.9 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 4.8 apg, 52.1 fg pct, 91.0 ft pct, 1.8 steals (13, 191). , Gonzaga, 6-3, 195, junior, Happy Valley, Ore., 16.9 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 4.8 apg, 52.1 fg pct, 91.0 ft pct, 1.8 steals (13, 191).

Luke Kennard, Duke, 6-6, 202, sophomore, Franklin, Ohio, 20.1 ppg, 5.3 pg, 2.5 apg, 44.3 3-pt fg pct, 84.9 ft pct (10, 189).

Malik Monk, Kentucky, 6-3, 200, freshman, Lepanto, Ark., 20.4 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 2.4 apg, 40.3 3-pt fg pct (7, 165).

Dillon Brooks, Oregon, 6-7, 225, junior, Mississauga, Ontario, 16.3 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 2.7 apg, 51.3 fg pct, 41.4 3-pt fg pct, 1.2 steals, 24.0 minutes (15, 152).

Johnathan Motley, Baylor, 6-10, 230, junior, Houston, 17.3 ppg, 9.9 rpg, 2.4 apg, 51.7 fg pct (4, 143).

Third Team

Josh Jackson, Kansas, 6-8, 207, freshman, Detroit, 16.4 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 3.1 apg, 51.1 fg pct, 1.1 blocks, 1.7 steals (1, 96).

Markelle Fultz, Washington, 6-4, 195, freshman, Upper Marlboro, Md., 23.2 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 5.9 apg, 41.3 3-pt fg pct, 1.6 steals, 1.2 blocks, 35.7 minutes (3, 74).

Bonzie Colson, Notre Dame, 6-5, 225, junior, New Bedford, Mass., 17.5 ppg, 10.2 rpg, 52.3 fg pct, 1.4 blocks, 1.1 steals (1, 70).

Ethan Happ, Wisconsin, 6-10, 232, sophomore, Milan, Ill., 13.9 ppg, 9.1 rpg, 2.8 apg, 58.2 fg pct, 1.1 blocks, 1.9 steals (1, 66).

Lauri Markkanen, Arizona, 7-0, 230, freshman, Jyvaskyla, Finland, 15.6 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 43.2 3-pt fg pct, 82.4 ft pct (1, 50).

Honorable Mention (in alphabetical order)