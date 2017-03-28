Williams-Goss named AP 2nd team All-American, Karnowski honorabl - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Williams-Goss named AP 2nd team All-American, Karnowski honorable mention All-American

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Gonzaga men's basketball's Nigel Williams-Goss was tabbed Second Team All-American by the Associated Press Tuesday. He also received consensus Second Team All-American status. Przemek Karnowski was named honorable mention All-American.

The teams were selected by the 65-member national media panel that votes on the AP Top 25. Votes were based on the regular season and conference tournaments. Statistics are through March 12.
 

First Team
  • Frank Mason III, Kansas, 5-11, 190, senior, Petersburg, Va., 20.8 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 5.1 apg, 48.7 3-pt fg pct, 36.2 minutes (65 first-place votes, 325 points).
  • Josh Hart, Villanova, 6-5½, 215, senior, Silver Spring, Md., 18.9 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 3.1 apg, 50.8 fg pct, 40.7 3-pt fg pct, 1.6 steals (62, 319).
  • Caleb Swanigan, Purdue, 6-9, 250, sophomore, Fort Wayne, Ind., 18.5 ppg, 12.6 rpg, 2.9 apg, 53.4 fg pct, 43.1 3-pt fg pct (61, 308).
  • Lonzo Ball, UCLA, 6-6, 190, freshman, Chino Hills, Calif., 14.6 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 7.9 apg, 54.4 fg pct, 41.0 3-pt fg pct, 2.0 steals (54, 296).
  • Justin Jackson, North Carolina, 6-8, 210, junior, Tomball, Texas, 18.1 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 2.7 apg (24, 223).
 
Second Team
  • Nigel Williams-Goss, Gonzaga, 6-3, 195, junior, Happy Valley, Ore., 16.9 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 4.8 apg, 52.1 fg pct, 91.0 ft pct, 1.8 steals (13, 191).
  • Luke Kennard, Duke, 6-6, 202, sophomore, Franklin, Ohio, 20.1 ppg, 5.3 pg, 2.5 apg, 44.3 3-pt fg pct, 84.9 ft pct (10, 189).
  • Malik Monk, Kentucky, 6-3, 200, freshman, Lepanto, Ark., 20.4 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 2.4 apg, 40.3 3-pt fg pct (7, 165).
  • Dillon Brooks, Oregon, 6-7, 225, junior, Mississauga, Ontario, 16.3 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 2.7 apg, 51.3 fg pct, 41.4 3-pt fg pct, 1.2 steals, 24.0 minutes (15, 152).
  • Johnathan Motley, Baylor, 6-10, 230, junior, Houston, 17.3 ppg, 9.9 rpg, 2.4 apg, 51.7 fg pct (4, 143).
 
Third Team
  • Josh Jackson, Kansas, 6-8, 207, freshman, Detroit, 16.4 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 3.1 apg, 51.1 fg pct, 1.1 blocks, 1.7 steals (1, 96).
  • Markelle Fultz, Washington, 6-4, 195, freshman, Upper Marlboro, Md., 23.2 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 5.9 apg, 41.3 3-pt fg pct, 1.6 steals, 1.2 blocks, 35.7 minutes (3, 74).
  • Bonzie Colson, Notre Dame, 6-5, 225, junior, New Bedford, Mass., 17.5 ppg, 10.2 rpg, 52.3 fg pct, 1.4 blocks, 1.1 steals (1, 70).
  • Ethan Happ, Wisconsin, 6-10, 232, sophomore, Milan, Ill., 13.9 ppg, 9.1 rpg, 2.8 apg, 58.2 fg pct, 1.1 blocks, 1.9 steals (1, 66).
  • Lauri Markkanen, Arizona, 7-0, 230, freshman, Jyvaskyla, Finland, 15.6 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 43.2 3-pt fg pct, 82.4 ft pct (1, 50).
 
Honorable Mention (in alphabetical order)
Ian Baker, New Mexico State; Trae Bell-Haynes, Vermont; Evan Bradds, Belmont; Gian Clavell, Colorado State; T.J. Cline, Richmond; Patrick Cole, N.C. Central; Mike Daum, South Dakota State; Angel Delgado, Seton Hall; Jawun Evans, Oklahoma State; Nana Foulland, Bucknell; De'Aaron Fox, Kentucky; Jerome Frink, LIU Brooklyn; Kevin Hervey, Texas-Arlington; Isaiah Johnson, Akron; Keon Johnson, Winthrop; Peter Jok, Iowa; Przemek Karnowski, Gonzaga; Marcus Keene, Central Michigan; Jock Landale, Saint Mary's; TJ Leaf, UCLA; Paris Lee, Illinois State; Zach Lofton, Texas Southern; Donovan Mitchell, Louisville; Dallas Moore, North Florida; Monte Morris, Iowa State; Luke Nelson, UC Irvine; Semi Ojeleye, SMU; Alec Peters, Valparaiso; Justin Robinson, Monmouth; Devin Sibley, Furman; Dennis Smith Jr., N.C. State; Erik Thomas, New Orleans; Sindarius Thornwell, South Carolina; Melo Trimble, Maryland; Spencer Weisz, Princeton; Jacob Wiley, Eastern Washington; JaCorey Williams, Middle Tennessee; T.J. Williams, Northeastern.
